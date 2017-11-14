Trader Vic’s Thanksgiving feast

[Sponsored] Get the full Thanksgiving feast this year at Trader Vic’s, a premier American restaurant chain. With over 20 locations worldwide and in addition the world famous Mai Tai creator, Victor Bergeron, has brought its Polynesian twist on fine dining to Tokyo. This Thanksgiving you’ll find all the classic dishes you need to celebrate the holiday with family and friends in its chic South Pacific atmosphere–turkey and gravy boat included.

The convenient Hotel New Otani location is offering Thanksgiving brunch deals every Saturday and Sunday from November 3-26 with a Thanksgiving special brunch on Thursday the 23rd. At a ¥5,000 standard price you can enjoy your brunch with a free-flowing assortment of sparkling wines for an additional ¥800. Feel free to bring the whole family along and take advantage of the ¥2,900 brunch for children under the age of 12.

You can also experience the multi-course Thanksgiving dinner from November 22-25. The set price of ¥7,500 offers the full American Thanksgiving gourmet in the heart of Tokyo. Make sure to reserve your table in advance at 03-3265-4707.

Trader Vic’s Tokyo.

Boathouse Bar open daily 11:30am-midnight; Dining Room open daily 11:30am – 2:30pm and 5:30 – 9:30pm

Brunch Buffet every Sunday and national holiday 11:30am – 2:30pm)

Tel: 03-3265-4707

Garden Tower 4F, Hotel New Otani Tokyo, 4-1, Kioi-cho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Nearest station: Akasakamitsuke

E-mail: t-vics@newotani.co.jp

www.newotani.co.jp/en/tokyo/restaurant/vics