Summer is coming, but Game of Thrones isn’t. Indeed, the show decided to boycott this summer and will return next year. If you are one of its 12 million regular viewers who have no clue how to spend their spare time in July, Metropolis selects the most underrated shows on Netflix that you’ve probably missed out on. Here is a selection of offbeat and cheerful comedies that will make you forget about all the hassles of the medieval drama.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Probably one of the best shows on Netflix. The series narrates the story of Kimmy Schmidt, a 29-year-old woman who spent 15 years of her life confined in a bunker with three other girls by a so-called reverend of a doomsday cult. When she’s rescued, Kim decides to get her life together and settle in New York. I know it sounds super tragic, when put like that, but it’s not, not at all. “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” is energetic, hilarious and light-hearted.

Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency

Who is Dirk Gently? Picture Sherlock Holmes on LSD and you pretty much get the idea. Dirk Gently claims to be a “holistic detective,” which means he believes in “the interconnectivity of all things.” He basically bases his investigations on connected coincidences and follows his intuition. It’s a quirky adaption of Douglas Adams’ cult novel. The show is completely absurd but still manages to integrate the suspense and logic puzzles central to any great detective story. Another good reason to watch Dirk Gently: Elijah Wood plays the show’s Watson.

Lovesick

Originally named “Scrotal Recall,” Lovesick is a British sitcom with a not-so romantic plot. After being diagnosed with chlamydia, Dylan tries to reach out to all his previous sexual encounters to inform them of his diagnosis. Each episode focuses on one girl and includes flashbacks from their relationship and the way she deals with the news. Spoiler alert: it is not just about STDs, there is also an ongoing romance.

Santa Clarita Diet

Another weird hidden gem of Netflix. Set in the quiet town of Santa Clarita, California, the shows follows the struggles of the Hammonds, whose lives are dramatically changed after the mother, Sheila, played by Drew Barrymore, turns into a zombie. She then has to murder and eat people to feed herself, keep up with her job as a real estate agent, manage her relationships and take care of her daughter. What a busy modern woman. This is a very funny comedy but it’s definitely more graphic than Dexter when it comes to blood. Not recommend for the faint of heart.