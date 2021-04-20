Dancer and choreographer Virg created the “Celebrity Dance Studio” project to connect dancers from all around the world with some of their favorite recording artists, and to give them a virtual global stage to show off their talent amongst an international community, all from the safety of their own home.

In the past, Virg has traveled around the world and worked with artists such as Michael Jackson, Ne-Yo, Mariah Carey, BIGBANG, 2NE1 and more. Now based in Tokyo, he’s teaming up with former member of the legendary Korean girl group 2NE1 MINZY for “Volume 1” of his “Celebrity Dance Studio,” one of the world’s largest online dance workshops and competitions.

Winners will receive a cash prize of ¥50,000 and will be featured on MINZY’S official Instagram page. Dancers can join the competition by submitting a video (up to two minutes long) dancing to MINZY’s song “Ninano (feat. Flowsik),” which Virg and MINZY will then be judging.

There are multiple ways entrants can join. You can submit your own freestyle dance to MINZY’s song and compete to win the grand prize for best choreography, or you can join Virg’s official workshop video, then submit your best video of you reciting the dance you learned. It’s also possible to submit one for each.

To enter, head to the “Join now” page on the official competition site. Entry fee is ¥5,000 per contest and any level dancer from anywhere in the world can join. If you decide to push your skills and enter both the freestyle and the official workshop choreography, you’ll receive a 20 percent discount (making it only ¥4,000 for each contest submission).

The deadline to enter is May 31. Check out all the rules and further information at virgcds.com. Good luck!