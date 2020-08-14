♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣

This is a no-holds barred week. Ruler Mars flies through the latter degrees of your sign (it goes retrograde next month, staying in Aries until next year, so don’t panic). You have time to set things up so they work for you. The New Moon activates your romantic sector. Sharing your feelings in uncertain times can bring you unexpected security.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

Uranus, planet of spiritual revolution and ground-breaking insights, goes retrograde. Since it’s in your sign, expect a few reversals. This is to your highest benefit, freeing you to be more of who you are. It’s rarely convenient. The New Moon brings out your leadership qualities. In your sector of home base, it detaches you from what may have held you back. And brings in joy.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

Uranus moves retrograde to shake up plans. It’s only to open a window for more. Dreams do a bit of soul-sifting to find what keeps you closest to your heart. The New Moon brings brothers, sisters, and neighbors under a spell. You may not have planned to be hypnotic, but you are. Your quick mind makes you a candidate for a strong oratory position. Enjoy the revolving scenery.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

Uranus goes retrograde. Friends show up and then they don’t. They say they need you, but they won’t. There’s a New Moon in your money house. The Sun is there, adding light and heart to your income. This Moon considers your feelings. It gets things back on track. Starting a new cycle, options open up. You may consider just whom to talk with as Mercury changes signs.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣

Happy Birthday, Leo! You can roll through changes and call it a day. Uranus goes retrograde. Currently its influence is in your house of career. While more is asked of you, rewards bring excitement. The New Moon is in Leo. This cycle reflects what you would like to do next. Layers of movement happen with you in charge. Mercury transits to keep track of the money.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

Bit by bit, you are getting there. Details have a way of disappearing or hiding in stacks of information. Uranus goes retrograde. It shakes out what has not previously been available. In the midst of metaphorical minefields, the New Moon settles into your dream sector. Ruling planet Mercury transits to Virgo. You’re aligned, in your element, and ready for whatever comes.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

Clear the decks. There’s a whole new you in the works. Chiron, Dark Moon Lilith, and Mars are opposite your sign. They won’t stop until you feel healed, revived, and energized. Parts of the past come back. Their goal is to restore your spirit. Uranus goes retrograde to make sure you get all the pieces of the puzzle. The New Moon brings powerful friends into your personal picture.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

Conversations flow in smooth waters. Do-overs reflect so many planets in your communication sector. Pallas Athene, Jupiter, Pluto, and Saturn are retrograde. You may think, ‘what next?’ when really, you’re prepared for anything. Uranus goes retrograde to create a relationship surprise. The New Moon brings recognition, putting you more in charge at work.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

Sweet Sagittarius, what surprises does this week have in store? Will they be those you like, or the opposite? This week’s stars bring an even balance to your chart. Uranus goes retrograde, bringing opportunities in your work. Look to the New Moon, reflecting a quiet form of inspiration. Think about long-distance trips you can take, even if they’re on hold right now.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

You’ve got to take a chance on yourself. Of all the signs, yours is the most under siege. Pallas Athene, Jupiter, Pluto, and Saturn are all retrograde in Capricorn. It may seem like parts of yourself are being taken down to the studs. If so, Uranus moving retrograde adds to this. Your romantic life is about to get better, but first, something has to go. The New Moon brings courage.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥ ¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

Find a way to be kind to yourself. Take time out. Enjoy music, a walk, meditation, a film. All that stellar energy backing up in your solar twelfth house isn’t easy. Pallas Athene, Jupiter, Pluto, and Saturn are there – retrograde. They slow down dream time until your inner work is complete. The New Moon opposite Aquarius lightens things up, bringing a dose of laughter.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣ ♣

Pisces is a sign that can live on intuition. Your feelings are your personal radar. They’ll grab your attention before anyone sees what’s coming. And they’ll let down their guard only when it’s safe. You can trust what’s real, even when invisible. Uranus retrogrades for a surprising time with friends. The New Moon moves you up a notch at work. Time for leadership!