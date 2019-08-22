♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣ ♣

A week of much magic and little mystery. You couldn’t ask for more calm in the midst of the mayhem. Venus conjuncts Mars, meaning romance and desire find each other. Then Venus trines Uranus, when love becomes a wild card. Or a wild thing. It’s also lightning fast when it happens, so get ready. Mars and the Sun trine Uranus, too. Everyone gets a say!

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣ ♣

This week is wildly unpredictable. Stellar connections allow the happily impossible to land in your lap. Venus conjuncts Mars. Passions intensify and love becomes the focus. Venus, Mars, and the Sun all trine Uranus. Exciting changes could turn you inside out. It’s a spiritual quest you may not have asked for. Your deepest feelings are touched by lightning quick revelations.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

Enjoy the light-hearted and casual breezes of this week. Jupiter is in your solar seventh house. This planet brings optimistic energies to take the pressure off. Venus conjuncts Mars. Passion may be your favorite new project. The Sun, Mars, and Venus all trine Uranus. Expect the unexpected. Know that inside and out, you are being renewed.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣ ♣

This week could blow everyone’s circuits. You’re not immune, but can handle the amperage. Venus conjuncts Mars. This in itself is a bonus. Your love nature and your ability to go for it merge. Taking action pays off. Aligned with the stars, you’ll chart your own course. The Sun, Venus, and Mars trine Uranus. It’s a wild card that surprises. Anything could happen.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣ ♣ ♣

What you didn’t know is there’s a path planned for you. Or, maybe you do. The stars play no favorites. Yet at the moment, you’re the lucky one. Mars conjuncts Venus. You can have your cake and eat it too. The ruler of your sign, the Sun, trines Uranus, as do Venus and Mars. Excitement, chance meetings, and shake-ups won’t let you forget what matters most.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣ ♣

The Sun enters your sign. Happy Birthday! The potential for stellar fireworks is all yours. Mars conjuncts Venus in Virgo. Passion and romance merge. You’re in your element. If you’re thinking of bailing, Venus, Mars, and the Sun all trine Uranus. By the time you’ve determined a direction, this revitalizing planet will have shaken out anything that doesn’t belong.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣ ♣ ♣

With Pallas Athene in your sign, you might feel like the most rebellious adventurer ever. This week you can focus your energies in a snap. Mars conjuncts Venus, blending your masculine and feminine qualities to advantage. The Sun, Venus, and Mars trine Uranus to completely sweep you off your feet. You won’t have time to think – just bask in the amazement of it all.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣ ♣ ♣

Emotions fly through the zodiac, but safety is under your feet. A foundation has been created for you. It has to do with Mars, the former ruler of Scorpio (before Pluto was discovered), connecting with Venus. Inside and out, you know you are doing the right thing. The Sun, Mars, and Venus all trine Uranus. Sparks and arcs of electricity ensure there’s never a dull moment.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣ ♣

There’s never enough time to get everything right. Knowing this, you can relax. Venus conjuncts Mars. These two offer many benefits. But square to your sign, you could think details are against you. They’re not, though it may feel like it. The Sun, Venus, and Mars trine Uranus. Sudden shifts and magnetic attractions show up. You will get through this week with flying colors.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣ ♣

Changes inherent in the movement of the stars leave you in the midst of your feelings. You’re still part of a galaxy that needs you. Mars connects with Venus. Desire and beauty move into alignment. This helps balance the amazing ups and sideways shifts. The Sun, Venus, and Mars create daily surprises as they trine Uranus. You’ll see a glimpse of your next page this week.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣ ♣ ♣

If you’re up against the wall, know that the stars are speeding things up. Mars conjuncts Venus. Inner conflicts dissolve. Your feelings and actions align. External pressures are less important than being true to yourself. The Sun, Mars, and Venus all trine Uranus. This brings an ease of handling changes that are bound to occur. Plans rearrange to include your best interests.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣ ♣

Pressures keep mounting. Mars conjuncts Venus to keep you in sound body and mind. Your feelings are backed by your actions. The Sun, Venus, and Mars all trine Uranus. This brings an ease to dealing with sudden, possibly extreme changes and discoveries. The stars whirl through the heavens to bring this about. They don’t mind. But will you?