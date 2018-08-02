♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

You’re off the hot coals and waiting for the big reveal. Venus transits to your relationship sector and soothes jagged edges. Things goes topsy-turvy as Uranus moves retrograde. Or do they? What wasn’t understood before becomes easy to find and put on the record. It may take a few days for the facts to settle in. The Sun squares Jupiter to bring out your creative genius.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

If you’ve felt dragged from the fast lane, you’re right. Mars sextiles Chiron, helping you to heal. This aspect makes things simpler, not more complex. Ruler Venus transits to your work sector. Paid or volunteering, you’ll receive kudos. Soon you may seek a bonus or better position. The Sun squares Jupiter as relationships build to a challenge.

GEMINI

May 20– June 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

You can run through this week with hardly a flutter. Venus transits to your romance sector, adding pure pleasure. Prefer doing things on your own? Soothing qualities of your environment reflect the beauty you’ve created. You’re likely to be high on this week’s invitation list. While you may be busy, connecting as much as you can pays off both sooner and later.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Why not do what you yearn for? Cooking up a meal, taking a swim, or discovering a new neighborhood allows you to finesse the memories you make. Venus transits to add beauty at home. Cozy summer comforts, redecorating, and art purchases are likely to be a focus. Uranus moves retrograde. Surprises reroute your plans, especially when it comes to friends.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Think you’re finished, then five more things pop up? Or ten? There’s a push this week just to get through it. It starts out offering hope and energy, with Mars sextile Chiron. Then the Sun squares Jupiter. You may think you’ve hit a wall. If you have, it’s temporary. Venus trines Mars, balancing yin and yang, the love and the lust. Speak your mind and trust you are not alone.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

So much is happening. Venus leaves your sign this week and enters your financial world. She offers gifts, which means a healthier income or a beautiful object may show up in your sphere. If so, don’t be shy. It’s meant to be yours. Not everything is seen through rose-colored glasses. Jupiter squares the Sun and someone is stubborn. You’ll prevail; just wait a day or two.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Librans feel better when love is around. It doesn’t have to be romantic every moment, but being appreciated helps. Mars sextiles Chiron, a good time to run to your nearest spa or self-help section. Get to the top of a building and enjoy the view. The Sun squares Jupiter, so your biggest plans may need more time. The stubborn aspect of the universe has a heartfelt reason behind it.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

With Jupiter still in your sign, it may be a grin and bear it week. You receive added blessings and opportunities, but those who don’t know what you’ve been through may wonder why. As you move past the lack of information nearby, you enter a new zone. It has to do with the Sun square Jupiter, so take a step back. In a few days you will get a chance to reveal more.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

Not all Sagittarians are alike. While the freedom-loving, optimistic traits are shared, there is a spiritual core constantly being built. Some people take a quick and laser approach, others wait for the universe to sign them up. This week, Mars sextiles Chiron. This is stellar healing assistance at warp speed. Venus then trines Chiron, allowing you some just rewards.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Traditions are Capricorn’s touchstone. To speed up the pace, Mars gets involved. You’re quickly pushed to new levels. It sextiles Chiron, opening doors and creating advances. Then Venus adds her charms. This goddess trines Mars, which means when you ask for something the answer is often yes. Minus a stubborn factor in the mix.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

There’s magic when it comes to long-distance travel. Venus trines Mars, making things more comfortable and adding a sparkle to your view. Just before this, Mars sextiles Chiron. It’s an indication that a form of healing is thrust upon you. If you go for it, your next step receives stellar assistance. There’s a stubborn quality involved, which results in a long-lasting foundation.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

Have you been wrestling with something that refuses to resolve? Like to walk away from it, but can’t? The Sun shines an extra dose of warmth into your work sector. Then it squares Jupiter, putting your spiritual path above all else. Unless you’ve recently joined the clergy, how do you do both? Let the Venus – Mars trine assist you. Energy flows quickly and brings beauty to your choices.