Weekly Horoscope

♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

The Winter Solstice is a magical portal. Shortest day and longest night of the year, this is when you access a deep part of yourself. You were born with knowledge on every level. You only need to remember. The Full Moon accentuates your nurturing qualities. Mercury squares Neptune, creating confusion as Christmas arrives. It also helps develops your uncommon senses.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Big hearts and gift-giving are close to Taurus, especially during the holidays. The Winter Solstice brings your strength to the surface. Shortest day with longest night, you feel the calm you create. Warm and cozy is now a reachable goal, reflected by the Full Moon over the weekend. Mercury squares Neptune as Christmas confusion offers a bigger vision.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Holiday lights herald a different meaning during the Winter Solstice. Shortest day with longest night, you feel the pressure lift off your shoulders. The Full Moon reveals financial resources that have been tucked away. Mercury squares Neptune just as Christmas arrives. This generally creates confusion, but it can open the unseen realms to mystical visions, too.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣

The Sun enters your relationship sector for the Winter Solstice. An inner light brings balance to the longest night of the year. It can be cozy and warm! The Full Moon in Cancer reflects all that is right in your world. Mercury squares Neptune to add a dimension of wonder to Christmas. Some call it confusion. But as it clears, there is a meaning you can keep in your heart-safe.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

The magic of the season has taken effect. The Winter Solstice speaks of many things, especially how to enjoy the longest night of the year. The Full Moon in your house of dreams is bright with family and friends. Mercury squares Neptune to make Christmas one of anticipation. Holding your breath, confusion brings your mind a peek into the deeper meanings you seek.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

You could view the Winter Solstice as the longest night of the year. With your detailed nature, you may see it as an invitation for longer days (in the northern hemisphere). The Full Moon over the weekend is especially powerful to help deepen commitments. Mercury squares Neptune as Christmas arrives. Enjoy the confusion. It creates the flexibility for a magical event.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

This is a power-packed week. Already feeling it? The Winter Solstice holds meaning, but right now you may be busy making things beautiful and bright. The Full Moon over the weekend is nostalgic. You can’t help it, and it’s cleansing. Feeling reflective? Soon you’ll be back to organizing the holiday. Mercury squares Neptune as Christmas arrives. Anything could happen!

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

There are an infinite number of ways to be surprised. The Winter Solstice adds a blanket of calm. You are wrapped up and soothed, buffered from those who like to inflame. The Full Moon gifts you the depth of understanding, especially at a distance. Mercury squares Neptune with Christmas arriving. You won’t need to act on the confusion. Let the communication fog lift, first.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Jupiter and Mercury combine in Sagittarius for the Winter Solstice. Auspicious! Treat yourself kindly. Proper food and rest help handle this powerful conjunction. What you think, hear, and respond to require great focus. The Full Moon over the weekend allows you to reflect on a partner’s helpful contributions. Mercury squares Neptune to make a breakthrough for Christmas.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

This is your time of year. The Winter Solstice occurs as the Sun enters your sign. Happy Birthday! The longest night of the year means you restore yourself more deeply. The Full Moon over the weekend lights up mirror-images in a relationship. Mercury squares Neptune just as Christmas is arriving. While the boundaries blur, the magic goes into effect. Enjoy!

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Perfection belongs to logic. That is, unless your concept comes from the heart. Then, all moves in sync. Tarnished details release. The Winter Solstice offers the longest night of the year. Restore yourself with a warm, cozy rest. The Full Moon lights up work over the weekend. There may be money in this. Mercury squares Neptune. Christmas holds deeper feelings than you may expect.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Your mystical sense comes from a higher source. The placement of Pisces connects you to the cosmos. The Winter Solstice brings friends together. During this longest night of the year, go within. Incubate a deeper sense of self. The Full Moon reflects on gentle nurturing in romance. Mercury squares Neptune as Christmas arrives. Confusion on the surface turns to security in spirit. Merry Christmas!