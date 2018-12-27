♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Holiday exhaustion or not, this week excites. As the New Year rings in, ruling planet Mars transits into Aries! This is hot hot hot, and a spicy beginning to 2019. New Year’s Day, the Moon is in a secretive, sexy sign. Why not let your alter ego play? You can be as mysterious and seductive as the rest of them. Unless, of course, you’d rather recover with a well-deserved nap!

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣♣

You’ve got support from behind the scenes. Ruler Venus is finally taken seriously, especially by those in control. This equates to money, romance, and stepping up to the plate. You will love what 2019 brings. Action-oriented Mars travels to warm your nights and sparkle your dreams as the New Year begins. New Year’s Day, the Moon lets you cuddle up and enjoy a commitment.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

This week offers excitement without even trying. Mars enters your solar eleventh house as the New Year rings in. Translated, friends have energy and encourage your interests. Your focus is easy to reach and keep. Get involved in sports or a strategic move forward to feel the pulse of success as 2019 begins.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Venus soothes your heart. Pluto takes you through a transformation you’ve secretly been wanting. If you’re wondering which astrological flair keeps you going, look no more. Mars enters your career sector as the New Year arrives. Literally, the drive and ambition which may have been cat-napping now leaps off the shelf. You’re moving forward in 2019!

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

You may choose to take a restorative cap nap as this week begins. After all, Mars transits to your house of long-distance travel and global growth when the New Year rings in. This planet of high energy and stamina doesn’t want to wait. If you are thinking of expanding a business or chasing a bucket list, 2019 is your year in so many ways. Romance is pretty much everywhere, too.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

There are those who want to overlook the details. Not so for a Virgo! Luckily Venus makes such a positive aspect to Pluto, you’re in for a bonus or an ultra-plush bump. Mars transits to bring energy into the realm of relationship and transformation as the New Year rings in. Mars is not a start-and-stop planet like Uranus. It simply puts the focus on what’s sexy and hot.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Venus sextiles Pluto. The karmic, predestined aspect of love and your financial status is about to get a boost. Mars transits to your relationship sector as the New Year arrives. Look for 2019 to be a year when the stars make romance a rush, and commitment comes from all directions. This is especially true if you’re single, all the more so if you’re determined to stay that way.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

If only everyone understood your mysterious ways. Venus sextiles Pluto to show off your deep, inner beauty. While Scorpios are often introverts, right now, you can’t hide your sultry glow. Mars transits to energize you and your work as the New Year rings in. The Moon in your sign New Year’s Day allows you the pleasure of being in your element. Welcome to 2019!

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

You may have been ‘used up’ by the holidays, but you’re back to Sagittarian heights in no time. This is a lucky week. Mars transits to your sector of romance as the New Year rings in. Since Mars has a tendency to move quickly, act on your instincts. Logic follows feelings as the Moon transits to your sign. Inspiration is your keyword. 2019 is your year!

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Since the Venus sextile Pluto transit is in your sign, it’s worth mentioning. Now is the time to enjoy a sense of authority. If you like spending time with power players, you’ll look good as you do. Mars transits to your sector of home base as the New Year arrives. You’ll have energy to move things forward in 2019. And it will happen quickly!

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

You’re both a philosophical and humanitarian sign. This is quite a feat, as one does not necessarily support the other. Venus sextiles Pluto. Your career is about to blossom. You are being considered for a promotion or work behind-the-scenes. Mars transits to heat up conversations as the New Year rings in. Changes will be swift in 2019.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

It’s a wonderful time to feel the earth under your feet. You may walk across a beach, through the woods, or in a city park. This pretty much refreshes all of you. Venus sextiles Pluto, which indicates those in power help you attain what you’re looking for. They’ll certainly make sure you are comfortable. Mars transits to light up your finances as the New Year begins. Enjoy!