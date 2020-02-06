♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣

You may not run as fast as you’d like, but you’ll still beat the other guys. As an Aries, you can’t help but see what needs to be done (before others admit there’s a problem). Almost all the planets are in your public sector, so get ready to be recognized. What seems like an offhand comment could turn out to be a major turning point as Venus enters your sign.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Vesta sits half-way through Taurus. Though you’re finding ways to make life more comfortable, you’re about to happily discover more. Jupiter expands its offer to this asteroid of hearth and home. But first, you need to know you have what you need. As it turns out, you already have more than enough to reach your goals. Go easy on yourself. Take time to enjoy the small things.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

There are soothing aspects to your week. Most come in the calm of evening. The Full Moon in your communication sector makes conversations gorgeous for the soul. Relationships, travel, and career take up the details of your life. There’s time to contemplate how you will spend your future. What you own, and how you take care of it, brings a deep satisfaction.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Simple truth gets complicated. That’s because emotions underneath are starting to spill over. Luckily, the Full Moon clears all this for your next step. Not only do you feel your courage rising, but the positive aspect to Mars brings out your fighting spirit. Be sure to temper this with the love you feel. Your connections with others are deep.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

This week’s Full Moon is a bonus, though you may have to work through some feelings. It’s in Leo, so it applies especially to you. You’re in your element, so you have the edge. Balancing work and romance are hardly a dull way to spend your time. Mars is in your solar fifth house of romance. The focus is on moving forward while still holding on to what you have.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Mars is in your solar fourth house for a little over a week. Now’s the time to finish home projects. Your drive and stamina kick in. You’ll soon be too busy when Mars energizes other (more fun) areas of your chart. In the meantime, why not look into receiving what you’re meant to have. Winter can be inspirational. Venus transits to light up dreams the Full Moon shares.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣♣

Mars energizes your conversations. You get the meetings you want, with the motivation to ask. The focus of your chart is life at home. Your creative expression expands. Guests and visitors drop by and stay. Your efforts unearth revelations you can dine out on. Stability has found you. Someone is looking your way. It’s a healthy connection, as long as you don’t do all the work.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

The majority of planets and astrological energies this week are in your area of connections. Communications of all kinds take you through life’s theme park. You’ve been discovered. Suddenly, references and referrals fill your inbox. While you’re initiating a form of expansion, you’ve also become a revolutionary at work. The cuddles are more likely found at home.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

If your inner marathon man isn’t reaching the finish line, don’t worry. Mars in your sign wants everything to happen faster, with clean lines and plans that cut to the bone. You don’t have to go this route. Finding the space that supports your interests, rather than only those around you, has a way of healing. Finances are being organized to expand. Walk with respect and caution.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

Everything’s happening in your house. That is, your solar first house of Self. Do things feel personal? Although you’re part of a bigger movement, reactions still occur. You need time to choose which pieces of the puzzle you’re willing to accept. Jupiter in Capricorn wants to say yes to so much. Pluto needs to revamp it. Saturn keeps it going. Which ones resonate for you?

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

The Full Moon opposite your sign puts the spotlight on a partner. This can be a spouse, a significant other, a colleague or a co-worker. Generally, this amounts to recognition with a short term glow. It also amps up feelings and offers a few revelations. Enjoy sharing the attention. The Sun in your sign brightens to help you celebrate a very Happy Birthday!

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Venus leaves your sign and enters your finance sector. This is a week when money moves in your direction. Carefully tended, it wants to grow. Neptune in your sign makes things fuzzy, foggy, diffuse. You may find yourself surrounded by watercolor days and charcoal nights. Use your artistic qualities to get the most from these transits. Make your life beautiful.