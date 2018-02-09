Weekly Horoscope: February 9th – February 15th

It’s In The Stars Weekly Horoscope

♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

In the midst of dealing with the energies of Venus? You may wonder if the two of you are really aligned. It all changes this week, as she transits to your solar twelfth house. She’s behind the scenes, not ready to show her hand. Valentine’s Day is for real, though, so why not shine your light in any shadows of doubt.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥ ♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

If you’re looking for a warm retreat on Valentine’s Day, you’ve come to the right place. There may not be much you would change right now (other than everything), as Venus transits to your solar sector of friendships. Getting together and meeting up may pay off. Romance could be right where you hang out, or with a person you thought you already knew.

GEMINI

May 20– June 20

♥♥ ♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Don’t let a weird week curdle your tea. Start over (as much as possible) to get back on track. Stellar influences are about to pick up. Venus transits to your career sector, just in time to give you a boost. This is a good mix for Valentine’s Day, where you deserve both hearts and flowers, or smooth and luxurious chocolate.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥ ♥ ♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Some people just have a direct connect. You, as a Cancer, certainly do, when it comes to translating body language. Secret thoughts are hard to keep when you’re around. Venus enters your solar ninth house. She is neither afraid nor overly expressive. Her wish is for you to indulge in the sensuous, and enjoy Valentine’s Day, evening, and night.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥ ♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

Would you like to wake up well-rested, toned and ready to go? How about a dream that shows all will be well? Venus leaves your partnership sector, entering the area where you receive a bonus. It can be from a relationship, a corporation, or even a spiritual insight. Let Valentine’s Day sparkle as you continue to glow.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥ ♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣ ♣

It may be stormy and windy, or a ray of light could shine on you this second. Either way, you’re defining your boundaries, and choosing what comes through. It’s easy to imagine a solitary life, with others’ full of luxury and abundance. But never fear, Venus transits to your relationship sector. She’s just in time for Valentine’s Day. Don’t be shy about the special extras you may receive.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥ ♥ ♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

You do so well when you’re on a roll, it’s a shame to stop right now. Why not give yourself a few extra minutes to indulge in something luxurious? You’re ruled by Venus, who needs beauty and love to feel secure. Some Librans create this until it shows up, a magnetic quality you own. To attract your special someone, let Valentine’s Day be one of appreciation and joy.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥ ♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

You could go further, and no doubt you will. It won’t take long to realize your strengths. Perseverance can be boosted by periods of delight. Although you may keep your feelings wrapped tightly around you, Valentine’s Day could change that. Venus transits to your sector of romance. You don’t need to be ready. Just enjoy!

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥ ♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣ ♣

If your natural optimism keeps rising, only to be doused reaching the surface, there is another route. You can be happy without anyone’s permission. You’re skilled at circumventing outworn ideas, so why stop now? Valentine’s Day is centered around life at home. Venus transits to beautify your surroundings and help you enjoy a bit of peace.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

If you need that second cup of coffee to get your foot out the door, so be it. Thoughts have emotional weight. Check in to see if you are carrying your neighbors’ or your spouse’s attitudes. Luckily, there’s an acceptable form of distraction. Valentine’s Day was created because someone took a chance. The depth you’re looking for is still available.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

If you could move faster, what would you do? Spending just a small bit of time in a consistent manner changes old habits into useful supports. Venus leaves Aquarius. She enters your sector of income, bestowing options around finances. She even does this with regard to Valentine’s Day. Be sure to treat yourself, if not someone else.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥ ♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

With all the guidance you receive, you may wonder how there could be more. Your insights border on the creative, spiritual, and sometimes surreal. But since you’re here on the earth plane, how do you feel about Venus? She enters your sign, reminding that love and romance includes a bit of sacrifice. Yours is well rewarded on Valentine’s Day.

c. Cathryn Moe 2018