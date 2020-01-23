♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

This week brings hope and optimism. You’re too busy to allow anything else. The New Moon is in your solar eleventh house of friendships and group activities. It is positioned to balance recent rocky events. You may be attracted to those who combine passion with action. Never one to stop progress, you may join in. Venus squares ruler Mars, but that doesn’t mean romance is over.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣♣

While you’re upping the ante, adding a subtle shift in business meetings, you may also be looking for the escape hatch. Too much of anything requires a little time out. The New Moon is one that brings neutrality, if not sanity, to career moves. Your endeavors are appreciated by all. You’ll sense this as you continue to sort out which spiritual approach you most identify with.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

There’s more time than you know what to do with. That’s unusual, especially when you’re a Gemini. The New Moon is a boon and a blessing, as you won’t be expected to soothe everyone’s feelings. Questing to free yourself from down drafts? Be sure to enjoy Venus conjunct Neptune. This is beauty is all its best forms. External pressures melt into delicious shared moments.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

What do you have that others don’t? A lot! You have the confidence of those who know they’ll find a good listener. This is a quality that is almost obsolete. You are rare, so don’t underestimate your value. The New Moon makes sure you have a path towards freedom and relaxation. If you see those moments approaching, be sure to welcome them in this week.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

You can do it all. The New Moon is opposite your sign, balancing your needs with your partner’s. Single? The option to merge with a cause or a passion revitalizes your week. Mercury assists Mars in your in your house of romance. Getting in touch, speaking up, and taking action can have exponential results. Venus conjuncts Neptune to make it all warm and dreamy.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

If you aren’t making plans for a romantic getaway, then you’re expressing a hugely creative shift. It may be the way you think, how you promote your health, or a deep dive into the arts. Doing what feathers your nest doesn’t always mean money. It can be that you develop your own template for feeling warm, cozy, loved, and validated. The New Moon assists in your work.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

As much as Libra is thought to love the serene, you also have a knack for enjoying a few racy moments. Opposite your sign is hot-fire Aries. Each sign embodies aspects of its opposite, so you’re not afraid to try something new. Rise out of your comfort zone with the New Moon. It’s in your romance sector. Curiosity is likely to take you somewhere exciting.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣♣

Have you ever wanted to wake up in the place you’re most happy? This is a doable goal, one worth implementing. The New Moon plonks itself down in your sector of home base. It reflects a form of neutrality. This week you can choose what is worth your energy. Feed yourself nourishing thoughts. You’ll soon add success and pleasure to your diet.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

It is said that water finds its own level. Being a compassionate giver, you may have spent more time giving than receiving. This can wear you out. It’s time to factor in only high frequency thoughts. The New Moon is in your sector of ideas and exchanges. It helps to gently rinse away what has been holding you back. Communicate kindly with yourself for optimum results.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣♣

Saturn is your ruling planet. The world needs a sign that gets along well with this taskmaster. But it doesn’t mean you can’t let yourself have fun. The ancients celebrated Saturnalia, letting it all hang out. In the midst of your quest to hold society together, you’re also allowed to be human. The New Moon is in your house of dreams and the subconscious. You’ll be living lighter, soon.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

This is your week. Not only is your sign at the forefront, but the New Moon is in Aquarius. This opens a gateway. You can circumvent it, or go through. The air is filled with reminders of what you’d like to change. Will you continue on the path you’re on, or take a turn towards the unknown? No one likes to be ‘in a void’. Yet, this is where the most mysterious things happen.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣

Weight on your shoulders? Even if temporary, it may penetrate. Can you shake it? That’s the power of Mercury and the Sun in your sector of the subconscious mind. The New Moon joins in, opening several star gates. They offer more than one path this week. You are about to begin again, but at a higher level. The real action hasn’t started yet. Let yourself take a step back.