Why Ramen and Top Tokyo Restaurants Lost Their Michelin Stars

I have a complicated relationship with the Michelin Guide. Perhaps “relationship” isn’t quite the right word for a corporation that’s certainly unaware of my existence. But I really, really love restaurants. It’s hard not to form some kind of familiarity with the guide that claims to capture them at their best.

Its criteria are clear enough: a star is awarded for “outstanding cooking.” This is judged according to a list of principles: harmony of flavor, quality of ingredients, mastery of technique and consistency.

Service is not part of the equation, nor ambiance. If the cooking slips, the star disappears—it’s as simple as that. That’s where it becomes complicated for me—because to me, great restaurants are about much more than the food. Service and ambiance have formed some of the greatest meals I’ve ever had. Yet they categorically do not win you a star.

Michelin, whether I like it or not, is a food-first kind of institution.

What the Michelin Guide Actually Rewards

There’s an onigiri stand at my local station on the eastern outskirts of Tokyo. Service consists of a brief, almost wordless interaction with one of three employees. The ambience is exactly what you’d expect from a stall tucked inside a commuter station. But the food is nothing less than perfect—fluffy rice wrapped in warm, briny nori. It’s a perfectly balanced bite, and consistent too—I’ve never felt the standard drop.

By Michelin’s own standards—quality, consistency, harmony of flavor—it is a meal worthy of a star; and yet I know it will never be considered. It’s simply too far removed from the kinds of restaurants that currently hold them.

When the Michelin Guide Came to Tokyo

When the Michelin Guide reached Tokyo in 2007, its “food-first” doctrine presented the possibility for something radical to happen. For years, Michelin’s influence had been shaping French restaurant culture, favoring luxury ingredients and formal dining rooms until the template for haute cuisine resembled a playground for the uber-rich.

Some of the most extraordinary cooking in Tokyo takes place in establishments no larger than a wardrobe. The city seemed ready to challenge Michelin to move in a new direction—to celebrate the food that the people of Tokyo were actually eating.

To some disappointment, however, the first stars trickled in, and it seemed that Michelin was up to its old tricks. A total of 191 stars were awarded, yet it still felt as though the guide had failed to capture the essence of the city.

Restaurants like Joel Robuchon and Quintessence were among the newly anointed—restaurants that served great food, but through a very particular fine-dining lens. Michelin had taken the formula it perfected in France and replicated it in Tokyo.

That’s why, when ramen restaurant Tsuta received a star, it was a revolution. Seven years into its reign as the most-starred city in Michelin history, the democratic heartbeat of Tokyo’s food culture was finally getting representation.

Here was a ¥1,100 bowl of noodles elevated to the same celestial plane as dégustation menus. Tsuta became a pilgrimage site, with people traveling from all over Japan and beyond, joining the queue at 6:30am. Journalists and critics flocked—applauding the clarity of the broth, the tense bite of the four-wheat noodles and the succulence of the pork.

That was just the beginning: Nakiryu, Konjiki Hototogisu and Ginza Hachigo all received Michelin stars for outstanding ramen in the following years. The guide was finally recognizing the noodle artisans, whose endeavor for quality was as noble and unwavering as any paper toque, and in doing so, represented a guide more reflective of Tokyo’s real, unique, culinary landscape. The guide was finally standing by its ethos: great food is great food.

And then, all at once, the ramen stars disappeared.

Why Did Tokyo’s Ramen Shops Lose Their Michelin Stars?

Restaurants can lose Michelin stars for several reasons. The most common is a perceived drop in cooking quality or consistency. However, restaurants may also disappear from the guide if they close, move, change concept or restrict reservations so that the general public can no longer book a seat.

In the 2024 edition of the Tokyo Michelin Guide, no ramen shop held a star. Some were repositioned into the Bib Gourmand category, but the celestial status had certainly evaporated. Did the standards of these establishments drop so far that none of them warranted the same accolades anymore? After all, the guide stipulates: if standards drop, a star will no longer be awarded. And yet all of them, all at once? Fishy.

Of course, it’s worth remembering that the Michelin Guide has been operating since 1923, and like all long-established institutions, real change doesn’t happen overnight. The inclusion of ramen, in all its humble, slurping glory, may have been less a lasting shift than a brief deviation—a momentary expansion before a return to form.

Michelin released its 2026 guide in September 2025. It brought with it the usual set of new faces and quiet omissions. Notably, the long-established Makimura—a pillar in the coveted three-star category—has slipped out of the guide entirely.

It keeps good company in exile: Sushi Yoshitake and Kobikicho Tomoki have also vanished from the list. Without comment from a representative, it’s easy to speculate on the reasons.

Yet these eliminations echo an earlier case in which Michelin did issue a statement. Sukiyabashi Jiro, the beloved sushi immortalized in the 2011 documentary Jiro Dreams of Sushi, held three stars for over a decade before disappearing from the guide entirely.

Michelin broke its usual silence, noting that the restaurant no longer accepted reservations from the general public. “Michelin’s policy,” a spokesperson explained, “is to introduce restaurants where everybody can go to eat.”

Through that lens, this year’s omissions begin to align with a pattern. Makimura, Sushi Yoshitake and Kobikicho Tomoki have all made seats at their counters increasingly scarce—echoing the exclusivity that once led to Sukiyabashi Jiro’s removal. It’s tempting to assume that the missing stars have little to do with the food.

Why Some Chefs Walk Away From Michelin

With this in mind, it’s worth remembering the chefs who have deliberately stepped away from Michelin’s orbit. Marco Pierre White, the infamous enfant terrible of British gastronomy, was the original dissenter, relinquishing all three of his Michelin stars in 1999. He claimed to have grown weary of the constant scrutiny from inspectors.

Rumor has it that defiance against the star has begun taking root on Japanese soil. Toshiya Kadowaki, owner of Azabu Kadowaki, claims to have closed his doors to Michelin inspectors for fear of winning a star and—a complete change of clientele.

Realistically, what chef wants to swap their regulars for tourists and “yoshisho snatchers”? Perhaps some of this year’s fallen stars are actively choosing inaccessibility, shrugging off the star and reclaiming control over who they cook for.

If that is the case, it underscores the paradox of the Michelin Guide. In its quest to crown the world’s best food, it can push restaurants toward inaccessibility, reshaping them in ways that distance them from the very culture that produced them.

As the tiny stalls and local counters continue to thrive outside the orbit of stars, perhaps the real measure of excellence is not the approval of an international guide, but the ability to serve great food on your own terms, every day, to the people who really eat it.

You might also be interested in reading the Best Pizza in Tokyo and the 6 Best Sushi Omakase in Tokyo.