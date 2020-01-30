♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

Dark Moon Lilith tips into your sign. At the same time you may feel a need for deep healing, with Chiron in Aries. You may realize you won’t, or can’t, do things the way you’ve always done them. Trying something different is therapeutic. Venus sextiles Saturn to bring a stable focus. If you wish for a raise or a more beautiful home, now’s the time to realign.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Your focus and determination heightens. Loyalty pays off, though you may think it won’t. Someone behind the scenes helps you. Beliefs may shift or shatter, yet the new ones will fit you better. You’ll be fine. Ruler Venus sextiles Saturn to create beauty and add the stability you need right now. Mercury trines the Moon mid-week to help get your ideas across.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Your track record precedes you. Work is tricky but fills a spot. Venus in your solar tenth house of career sextiles Saturn. This is a stabilizing aspect, one that can bring you a promotion or security in your efforts. The Moon sextiles Neptune. While you may not get everything the way you hope early this week, a few days later it all turns around. Breathe deeply.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

If you feel like an empty shell, blame it on the stars. While you’re hanging in there with the North Node of the Moon in Cancer, you’re balancing Pallas Athene, Jupiter, Pluto and Saturn opposite. A relationship may take all your time and energy. Business partnerships do the same thing. Remember that with the void comes all possibilities. Some better than you may think.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣♣

If others around you are bumbling or stumbling, bless them. You may empathize and help, but this week Leo sails through the mist. The Sun is opposite your sign, and Ceres just joined in. Abundance and caring is available for the asking. Let yourself enjoy the warmth and attention surrounding you. Venus sextiles Saturn. You don’t have to work for this. Just be reliable.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Want to move forward? You’ll need the right head set. Having your mind aligned with schedules and expectations works, as long as flexibility is on the list this week. Venus sextiles Saturn. This aspect is stabilizing when it comes to love and money. It’s a wonderful aspect for being paid. You may also find the right hair stylist, home, or relationship. If they’re there, you’re in.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

You don’t have to go everywhere to be seen. Thoughts of your sunny self may race through a number of minds. Efforts you’ve made merge into a reality you can work with. Juno in Libra makes you your own best partner. Ruling planet Venus sextiles Saturn. This aspect lets you make a call and get action behind it. Mercury transits to boost negotiations at work. You rock!

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

You may sense a nearby attraction, without having a chance to check on it. You’re on your own clock this week. Venus sextiles Saturn. Push the envelope. Prioritize romance. Not everyone has the privilege of your personal attention, but they’ll feel your caring vibes. In the meantime, Mercury transits to your sector of intrigue and passion. This is it. You’ll say the right things.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

There’s excitement around the corner. You can feel it. You may wonder if you’ll get what you want, but you know it’s worth staying open. What’s up? Venus sextiles Saturn this week. It’s a stabilizing aspect when it comes to money, beauty, and security. Mercury, the messenger, transits to your home base. Finding what you hope for becomes more than wishful thinking.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Though there’s too much to do, you’re still ready to meet the challenge. Knowing that you have stellar assistance keeps you going. You don’t have to overextend yourself to the point of no return. You can receive what you need to keep your energy and focus. Venus sextiles Saturn, so the money is there. Mercury transits to enhance your sector of brothers, sisters, and negotiations.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Placing importance on your needs is paramount. Though your schedule may be triple-layered, the universe has a way of rearranging itself. Let the powers that be assist you. Taking care of yourself shows others you’ll be there. Luxury-loving Venus benefits from stabilizing Saturn. Mercury transits to start finances flowing. Watch this week turn around in your favor.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

This is a week you can count on. Venus in your sign sextiles Saturn. Friends show up out of nowhere. They want you to have what is rightfully yours. Not only that, they will put effort towards helping you hold on. Keep what you like, but know that with raising the bar comes responsibility. These shifts nourish you. Mercury transits to Pisces. Write song lyrics and poetry.