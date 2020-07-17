♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

Get right up and personal. No one expects anything different, and you might enjoy the challenge. Your softer side shows at home, with a New Moon in your solar fourth house. This governs where you live and what you eat. Be kind to yourself, and those who cross your hallway path. The Sun transits to warm up romance. Let it trickle in like sunlight across an early morning floor.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

Pulling back your shoulders, you can feel the weight of the stars upon you. As far away as they seem, you are truly an antennae for what’s going on above. With Uranus changing so much for Taurus, solid stairs of yesterday may be missing a step today. Don’t fall through. The New Moon nudges sweet nothings your way. The Sun transits to warm and restore your heart.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣

When Mercury, your ruler, is retrograde, it doesn’t mean you can’t think. It does indicate that some details are obscured. Similarly, when Mercury is direct, it’s no guarantee of clarity. The New Moon clears things up if you think with your heart. The Sun transits to bring another level of caring with every word you speak.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣ ♣

Cancers are being crunched from all directions. That may be an astrological understatement. Your empathy with others and your desire to help sees you taking on more than you really have to. Remember you are a part of everything. When you let go and breathe, you connect with an invisible energy. The Cancer New Moon gets you started. The Sun transits to bring the money in.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣

This is your time. The New Moon in your solar twelfth house is full of hope and inspiration. It brings dreams to the forefront. Being a type of reset button, your emotions receive a soothing breeze. Then the Sun transits to your sign. Happy Birthday, Leo! The next few weeks are more than worth celebrating. You can do what you never thought was possible. Yes, you can!

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣ ♣

You need challenges, and this week you will get them. While you might think you’re happiest tucked away, safe and secure from the world, your fine mind and true heart eventually bring you out again. The New Moon in your sector of friends reconnects you. While your energy moves through the veils, expect a few surprises. The Sun transits to light up your dreams.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

Are you in alignment with your sign? Part of the job of the zodiac is to check in. The stars want you to receive all the luscious energy that Venus, your ruler, offers. But first, you need to like what Libra stands for. Not only balance, beauty, and justice, but relaxing into your abundant potential. The New Moon whispers to move forward. It’s in your house of career.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

Forces pushing from all directions? This New Moon offers the perfect perspective. It’s in your solar ninth house of spiritual expansion. What has been out of reach comes closer. Wisdom can be the result of knowledge under pressure, just as coal becomes a diamond. The Sun transits to take the sting out of career matters. Warmth and heart are the order of the sky.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

You don’t have to smile at everything, even if jovial Jupiter does rule your sign. This week Venus may renew a long-term connection. Let your sense of self-worth be reflected in their glory. On your own? You may luxuriate in a different kind of abundance, attracting more attention than expected. The New Moon makes sure you’re part of a legacy you long for.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣

The more things change, the more they stay the same. That’s not true anymore, exactly. This week’s best thing to do is let the big picture have some control. Not all of it. Just enough to allow your greatest happiness. The New Moon is in your partnership sector. This includes romance, and business. Let the endless possibilities be your background for change.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥ ¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

Dreams on hold? Frustrating as it may be, they’re actually in the repair shop. This means you get the upgrades that weren’t available when you began. The Sun in your sector of work – paid and volunteer – keeps you busy. It’s there to connect with the New Moon, which restores your sense of self. Like a spring or fountain renewed, it then transits to warm up a relationship.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣ ♣

Neptune in your sign continues to muddle things up, albeit with inspiration. Wafting between dream life and down time, you’re faced with continually changing skies. Your great strength, a gift, is your ability to let changes occur before they become a landslide. Mars in your money house brings a drive to take on new work. The New Moon is gently romantic.