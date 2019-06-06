♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

There are surprises just when you think things will never change. Mercury has moved to soothe conversations at home. Dropping your guard for a cuddle or a telepathic cat who arrives for dinner, you’ll have the understanding you need. Venus waves her magic wand, bringing joy and relaxation. Your spiritual life is undergoing a complete renovation. Be gentle with yourself.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Venus leaves Taurus and enters your finance sector. How you make money is influenced by the goddess herself. Anyone born in the sign of Taurus needs a high level of material comfort. Anything else is not worth your time. Consider more than the basics when you factor your career direction. The Sun is opposite Jupiter. You can do anything, even if it doesn’t show quite yet.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

A most pleasant gift in the midst of your Happy Birthday zone. With the Sun in Gemini, celebrate! Venus extends herself into your sign. If you feel the need to have abundance in your corner, you’re in the right place. Others see your soft side with Venus in your solar first house. Your personality and how you became the way you are is open for adornment and being adored.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

This is the time of year you can’t help but be influenced by the cosmos. Mercury, Mars, and Juno are in Cancer. People need to stop and talk with you. Energy flows and action is easier to come by. Juno wants to make sure you have someone to stand beside you, and know that they have your back. The Sun opposite Jupiter expands options, along with people’s hearts. Hang in there.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

There’s a skip in your step. Venus has you caught up in the loveliest of threads. With this placement you can certainly expand your social circle. This includes those whose interests you share, finding both emotional and intellectual satisfaction. With a Venus transit, there’s no need to put the spotlight on differing points of view. You’re free to enjoy yourself.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

You may be surrounded by the most caring of friends at the moment. Mercury, Mars, and Juno send their energies to this sector of your chart. Attending a lecture, meeting up for a chat, and feeling breezy are part of your weekly climate. Venus transits to bonus up your career. If you didn’t receive a promotion, you’re like to meet someone who helps it happen.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

A smooth week with a spiritual dollop. The New Moon begs for you to take a trip. Pallas Athene in Libra may have you riled up, just to keep the sparks going. You are likely to stand up for a cause, or feel the force within you. You’ll be on your p’s and q’s (Who says that? What does it mean?) with Chiron slathering a healing blanket over your entire relationship sector.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Venus completes her transit in your relationship sector. She moves along to see what her influence brings you. Scorpios not spoken for generally become their own best friend. Finances take a step backwards of late? It’s temporary. Ceres and Jupiter go direct this summer. Their retrograde motion now gives you time to look around at the choices you really want to make.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

In your quest for truth and justice, you may have left yourself behind. On a deeper level, those you tried to help came in for certain experiences. Unless you had a karmic behind-the-scenes contract to the contrary, they must go through them. Venus transits to your relationship sector. Enjoy the focus of your energies with a partner, if you have the good fortune to be with one.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣

With Saturn and Pluto in Capricorn, you feel reversals and shifts. Careers, possessions, expectations, sleep; all undergo changes you hadn’t entirely expected. These planets don’t offer much of a choice. They expand you into the ‘greater collective’. Great for the soul, not so easy on a daily basis. Venus transits to bring a playful aspect to work, beginning this weekend.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

An Aquarian’s responsibilities are many and deep. Whether or not you are in the midst of a career, have a family or don’t, you bring in analytical abilities and information. Aquarians are very important during times of historical change. You add to the global mind. This helps others make sense of what are actually spiritual leaps. Venus transits to add a playful aspect to romance.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

You may try on new facets of your personality with Dark Moon Lilith in your sign. She has a way of encouraging you to stand up for your beliefs. Mercury, Mars, and Juno in your romance sector create a busy week. When it comes stretching your creative efforts, you’ll keep your children or students safe and focused. Luckily, Venus transits to make home a beautiful escape.