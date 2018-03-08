It’s In The Stars Weekly Horoscope

♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 21 – April 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

You see the world through your sign, picking up speed as you go. Like a skier of the zodiac, you move fast. Do current dreams feel weighed down? There’s an open space to fly through. A star gate shows up behind the scenes to hold the pieces. Juno, Neptune, the Sun, and Chiron help your career come into its own.

TAURUS

April 20 – May 21

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Making headway is likely to change every few hours. Mercury is square to Saturn. Either you want to get an idea across and authorities won’t let you, or there’s a hold up in communication. Then Mars trines Uranus. Surprises mean a pivotal point of view. Enjoy it – you definitely deserve a break!

GEMINI

May 22– June 21

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣♣

Mercury, your ruler, is up against the status quo. In this case, tradition may be using its status to gain position. If you can, get off the logic trail. Wait for your resistance to bubble up. Whether it’s more defined or completely dissolves, your inner weathervane will let you know. The directions of your internal map are found in your feelings.

CANCER

June 22 – July 23

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

The Sun sextiles Pluto. Transformation is inevitable. Whether forced or embraced, these two bring hope and relief. You are part of a bigger plan, a living light in the darkness. Saturn opposite Cancer makes partners seem more vulnerable than they are. What could be better than knowing those you love can take care of themselves?

LEO

July 24 – August 23

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Leos are experiencing a watershed. What you have developed with another sends returns. Your energy magnetizes it. The ideas you have had, the wishes you’ve held, are starting to play out. Do you see them, or have you moved on? Mercury squares Saturn. Something has to give. When you let go, you’re open to receive.

VIRGO

August 24 – September 23

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

Zodiac signs are each assigned rulership to a part of the body. With Virgo, it’s the stomach. Your diet makes a difference in how well your day goes. Thus you’re forced to watch food choices. Ruling planet Mercury squares Saturn. Take a step back. Exercise your discernment to allow your strength to grow.

LIBRA

September 24 – October 23

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣

All the slippery slides and uncertainty at work won’t last forever. There will be a shift towards a relationship. Until then, Jupiter is in your income sector, with Mars adding courage. Share your ideas. These two combine forces to ensure you don’t drain your last drop of energy. At the same time, the Sun trines Jupiter, bringing a very sexy force into your life.

SCORPIO

October 24 – November 22

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

This is the big play, the romance of dreams, the sentimental set-up. Be careful. Juno, the Sun, Neptune, Mercury, Venus, and Chiron are in this sector of your chart. The potential exists for masks and veiled shadows. Trust your instincts. Mercury square Saturn can force a change. Locking in access to a shared viewpoint strengthens your case.



SAGITTARIUS

November 23 – December 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣♣



There are so many planets square to your sign, you may think you’re about to break. You won’t. They’re pulling, tugging, insisting on emotions you may not want to indulge. Because there’s a flow in the heavens, they will move on, and help instead of hinder. But right now, their position gives you time to feel and release patterns you’ve recently outgrown.

CAPRICORN

December 23 – January 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣♣



You’re not getting the credit you deserve. So many gloss over the surface. You find a way to stand firm, even in the largest of winds! With Pluto in your sign, it’s as if everything is being unearthed. Each feeling and speck of dust starts to show. Mercury is square to Saturn. They both want the dominant position. Mind over matter can work this week. Stay mindful.

AQUARIUS

January 21 – February 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Mercury squares Pluto. Mercury rallies where you live, affecting ideas about your abode. Pluto brings up past-life karma, uprooting your deepest fears. These two vie for attention. Do you want to make conversation, or listen to your need for privacy? Slowing down for a little self-healing or a massage can get you back on track.

PISCES

February 20 – March 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Contemplation isn’t a requirement every moment. Pisces has the ability to live in a real time meditation. Mercury squares Pluto, so if your ideas are not easily put into action, don’t give up. Take a break. Go for a walk, join up with friends, treat yourself. The Sun sextiles Pluto, which is a way through, by following your heart.