♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

Because you set the course everyone follows, you may want to take a step back. What pace works for you? The core of the question is, you can’t outrun yourself. How about scheduling in what you love, and letting the rest melt away? Sometimes the universe gives you a window with a new view. Venus is retrograde, offering delight and tasty treats in your assessment.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

The Sun trines Neptune and it’s hard to concentrate. Your inner muse awakens, just when you least expect it. Right now, you need sink-into soft and cozy. Yummy wouldn’t hurt either. Juno is retrograde in Taurus. You may wonder where all that partner back-up and support ran off to. Keep plugging away at career. Venus retrograde offers the rewards of your hard work.

GEMINI

May 20– June 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

Plans float in and out. You don’t mind. The Sun trine Neptune brings magic. Rewards from past deeds come in, almost faster than you can stack them. ‘Abundance’ is your middle name. You feel yourself in a larger flow that holds the universe together. You can please yourself and be rewarded. Watch the world transform as you take its weight off your shoulders.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣

If it’s not cozy, it’s not for Cancer. You know the difference between satin and velour, rare and well done. You’re not one to fool around with things that won’t work. So why is it you’re drifting around options this week? The Sun trines Neptune. These two open a portal to dreams and desires. Some of them are talking to you. Some will come true.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

It’s not time to forge ahead, but you feel the currents changing. Your escape hatch is the Sun trine Neptune. These two are an easy sidestep into fantasy land. In fact, your sense of wholeness depends on it. So let yourself daydream, or simply switch off for a few hours. Readjustments are coming. You don’t have to make them happen. The magic will find you.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣

You are practical and compassionate, wrapping up answers in careful details. So why do you need to unplug more than usual? The Sun trines Neptune. They create an ease and a balance. You can feel a security the unseen universe offers. Neptune is opposite Virgo. Your plans for the future can be as far-out as you like, and still be worth consideration. Especially in relationships.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

The majority of planets are in the lower hemisphere of your chart. This equates to needing time for yourself, sorting out issues of a private nature. You’re born for beauty and recognition, but this week steals some of your limelight. You won’t mind. You’ll unearth what’s been holding you back. The Sun trine Neptune offers daydreams and reality closer to your heart.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

The Sun travels through Scorpio to celebrate. Happy Birthday! It brings light with whispers of magic. It also trines Neptune, awakening dreams, enticing fantasies to move within reach. The New Moon in your sign is a sparky wild card. Breathe the fresh air and give yourself space. Make room to add abundance and joy. The road smooths out before you.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣

You don’t need a lot of overwhelming attention. Recognition, respect – that’s more like it. The Sun trines Neptune. Cosmic vibes drift through nets of everyday life. You may wonder what else is out there. Can you affect it? Sharpen your manifesting tools. Make sure your heart is in the right place. You’re about to be given a power you never thought you’d have. Use it wisely!

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣♣

November begins with you at the helm. Friends are a valued treasure. You choose them with more thought than usual. The Sun trines Neptune to merge your ‘higher self’ with every day obligations. What you saw as slow and tedious morphs into stable and secure. The New Moon in your solar eleventh house brings you a form of prosperity you didn’t see coming.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥ ¥ ♣♣♣

Your energy intensifies with Mars in Aquarius. Spontaneous desires leap up to get out. Project only what you want to happen. Disregard old fears and frustrations. The Sun trines Neptune. It’s a very drifty week. Anything could happen. The ethereal gets close to ‘the real’ – with the possibility of a merger during the New Moon. Your career is involved.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣

You’re the dreamer, filmmaker, musician. You’re also an accountant, CEO, spiritual teacher. You can be all of these things. Pisces is the cosmic child, the fish in the deep universal seas. The Sun trines Neptune in your sign. All things magical come to you. Call them. The New Moon in your solar ninth house brings you an abundance of opportunities.