Weekly Horoscope: October 13-19

♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 21 – April 20

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

If you’re reeling, it may be the after-effects of Uranus bouncing in sympathetic resonance. To what? Jupiter has blasted itself away from your solar seventh house. Your approach to relationships may never be the same. Luckily, Venus enters this sector, so you’ll soon be ready for the next step. Mercury connects with Jupiter, talking about the depths of everything, everywhere. Begin again on this New Moon.

TAURUS

April 21 – May 21

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

If things were easy, you’d be on another planet. Since you’re needed here, it’s time for the stars to thank you. Your mindfulness and hard work are appreciated. The upside this week is your ruler Venus enters your sector of work. It’s likely you’ll be recognized, and possibly even rewarded. Mercury transits to make a connection with Jupiter. A sexy secret needs attention when it comes to expanding a relationship.

GEMINI

May 22– June 21

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Dark Moon Lilith and Saturn are in your solar seventh house. If you’re in a relationship, enjoy being a bit breezy, or get out on your own to clear your auric field. You may pick up on energy from a partner, who hopefully will ask for help when they’re ready. Co-habiting or single, enjoy Venus as she transits to your romance sector. This goddess knows what you need to feel loved. That’s her job! Yours is to be open to receive it.

CANCER

June 22 – July 23

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

Venus enters your sector of home and hearth. Beauty and comfort are highlighted, as is romance within your abode. If you feel this possibility is for you, let this luxury-loving goddess gift you with more than you expect. Mercury chases Jupiter this week. The two end up together in your solar fifth house of love affairs. The New Moon encourages starting over. Ready?

LEO

July 24 – August 23

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

With all this stellar activity, you’ll be happy the stars put you first. Venus softens your conversations. Finally, there’s a kind word, a great meal, or a fun event to check out. There may even be news of money coming in. Mercury connects with Jupiter. These two have secrets to share, and want to keep them at home. Watch for water leaks, especially of the emotional type.

VIRGO

August 24 – September 23

♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Your stars are a map. They show you parts of your life to enjoy, and what to stay clear of. They let you know what’s coming up so you won’t blame yourself. Venus leaves Virgo and enters your money sector. She’s a luxury-loving goddess, so you may see a bonus. You could be offered something beautiful. Mercury and Jupiter present a treasure trove which you will have to harvest.

LIBRA

September 24 – October 23

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

Changes are happening and you’re making great choices. Jupiter in your sign forced you to trim down those opportunities – if only you could have done them all! Still, you’re part star-dust, and your goals are about to go galactic. Jupiter is now in your financial sector. He unearths lost dreams and past pursuits. Venus enters your sign. You are beautiful!

SCORPIO

October 24 – November 22

♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

You will always be your own person. Scorpio is a sexy power sign. At the same time, your environment or partner has an influence on you, with or without your permission. Pallas Athene retrograde pushes you to detach from the personal. Moving to the greater good, you may feel vulnerable if you don’t sense you’re supported. Mercury transits to your sign. Speak to those who truly care and get connected during this transition.

SAGITTARIUS

November 23 – December 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

With Jupiter bravely opening doorways to the stars, Mercury joins in too. This is what you have been waiting for. What you have known you must do, but could not find the right avenue for, is about to present itself. Venus transits to your sector of friends, including those you’re about to meet. This week offers a perfect opportunity to get in touch with large organizations to move your project forward.

CAPRICORN

December 23 – January 20

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

There’s a part of Capricorn that is driven to act for the greater good. You become a pillar of the community; you are a friend to count on. You even work all hours without looking for a reward. Venus, goddess of beauty, money, and the arts, enters a new sector in your chart. She influences your career with a luxurious comfort – one you can bank on. Mercury travels to join Jupiter. Expect excitement and late night conversations with friends.

AQUARIUS

January 21 – February 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Everything not quite what you anticipated? Not much going the way you planned? The more integrated you are with what’s around you, the more flexibility you may need. It may not be your preference, but it connects you with the greater flow. Which is going to happen anyway. Real time shifts and updates are in your stars right now. Venus enters your sector of travel and philosophy. She brings a reward and a comfort level that may have been missing.

PISCES

February 20 – March 20

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Stay in the light. What’s coming up is ultra wow. Last week’s Full Moon was a statement, but there’s an entirely new one arriving. Jupiter If you can get your work done in spite of interruptions, you’re doing well. Venus influences your psyche to generate a little self-love, particularly when it comes to relationships. She has a tendency to offer a bonus which is uplifting. You may even be offered a luxury option – if so, you deserve it! Mercury travels to join Jupiter, who likes to expand everything. Someone may suggest taking a long-distance trip. You may meet some major players on the way.