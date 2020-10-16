♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣ ♣

Doing everything you can with the little things ‘til you’re ready for the big one? Or tackling the hardest first, to get it behind you? Whichever you choose, you’re in for a treat. The New Moon opposite Aries brings a fresh perspective to relationships. Especially ones with happy surprises. The Sun transits to make sharing with a partner something more to your liking.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥¥ ♣♣ ♣ ♣

Ever see “Queen of Outer Space”? When physical restrictions lead, it’s amazing where the mind will go. If you’ve memorized every sci-fi film ever made, this week offers a New Moon to kick things off. Work becomes more comfortable. Ceres goes direct. Advances in your chosen field catch your attention. Romance is major, especially if you wipe away the past and start fresh.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣

You’re fine, even if you think you’re not going anywhere. Inside escapades are fun, too. Paths may not be paved with diamonds or gold, but there’s enough light this week to reflect happier thoughts. The New Moon creates a cycle of romance with a hike in artistic inclinations. The Sun transits to bring a mystery to work. Vesta keeps you safe at home where the intrigue is minimal.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣ ♣

You hold this week in the palm of your hand. Energies from the stars support a peaceful time at home. The New Moon in this part of your chart blends your deepest feelings with beauty and security. Vesta, goddess of the hearth, enters your conversational sector. She likes it there, and you benefit. The Sun transits to light up the sexy and romantic aspects of your life. Indulge.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣ ♣

Vesta, whose devotion gives you full scope of a situation, leaves your sign. She enjoys being dedicated. This is a blessing as she enters your sector of income. You’re able to add to where the money comes from, and how it can possibly grow. The New Moon is a spark of vitality, a portal into the unknown. The Sun transits to make sure life at home stays warm and cozy.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣ ♣ ♣

Venus in your sign turns heads. Suddenly, all your determination pays off. The New Moon opens a cycle of possibilities with your finances. Hope can be renewed when it comes to income. Then Vesta enters Virgo. She serves you at this time, protecting what you have developed within yourself. Things start to come together. The Sun transits to influence your pushback strength.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣♣ ♣

This is your week. Align yourself with everything Libran. The New Moon in your sign starts things off. Inside and out, the Sun and the Moon resonate with your wishes, joys, and choices. Hopes and dreams are on the sunny side of the stars. Ceres, goddess of abundance, goes direct, in your house of romance. Be ethereal. The Sun then transits to bring out your inner financier.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣ ♣ ♣

The Sun enters your sign. Happy Birthday! Even if your birthday is further on, now begins a refreshing shift. Scorpios are known for their depth and acuity. Plus, your sign rules when it comes to being sexy. The New Moon in your solar twelfth house means dreams take on a form of importance. Vesta transits to clean out the closet and find your favorite crystals again.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥¥ ♣ ♣

There are miracles in the air for Sagittarius. When once you may have felt trapped or held back, now you can see how this week brings results. The New Moon is a bonus for enjoying friends. Let those who can stay on an even keel be the ones you book in with. Ceres, goddess of abundance, goes direct. This is a time to trust yourself above the old paradigm.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣ ♣ ♣

The romantic qualities of autumn hold a silver light for you. The New Moon beckons with options. They focus on your career, aiming to be balanced and fair. Ceres, goddess of abundance, offers a straightforward approach when it comes to your finances. Vesta cleans up spiritual chaos with a breath of fresh air. The Sun transits to bring loyal, encouraging friends.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥ ¥¥¥ ♣♣ ♣ ♣

The New Moon in compatible Libra enhances your inner guru. You easily see from a world perspective. You’re able to care about all, yet stay focused on recent choices. As you make your way through this week, goddess of abundance Ceres goes direct in your sign. She works to create headway in payments and purchases. The Sun transits to melt challenges in your career.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥ ¥¥ ♣♣ ♣ ♣

Obstacles dissolve as this week gets started. What wouldn’t budge before slides easily into place. It’s not about thinking your way around things. Any healing work you have done on yourself gets into gear. The New Moon hits highlights of connections with a special someone. The Sun transits to light up romance. Ceres goes direct to solidify your dreams. Let yourself feel.