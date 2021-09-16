♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Vesta, goddess of hearth and home, enters a quiet sector of your chart. This is unlike Aries, but you do need a chance to catch your breath. The Full Moon adds details to specifics at work. It is placed to exaggerate for emphasis. The Autumnal Equinox signals a welcome change. With a few moments to consider your options, the stars focus on relationships.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

You’ve got this. Do what flows and works well with your schedule. Vesta, goddess of the sacred flame, transits to a new sector of your chart. She adds a layer of protection and even secrecy, especially around an important relationship. The Full Moon brings another type of cloak, that of a watershed in feelings. The Autumnal Equinox is uplifting at work. You need this.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Gemini has a bit of fun. Dark Moon Lilith is in your sign. She can’t stand to be bored. While you’re off to entertain yourself, Ceres is there, protecting you. Vesta enters your work sector. Secrets! The Full Moon is detail-oriented, and likely to reveal them – especially if you work at home. The Autumnal Equinox is lively and spirited for this season’s mischief.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

You may not know how you’ll string everything together, but a first step ensures your path has started. You have a lot to gain if you follow your dreams about life at home. Entertaining a bit of a re-arrange? You may discover something under or behind that is a treasure. The Full Moon soothes. The Autumnal Equinox may start out slowly, but then makes a dramatic impression.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

You have time to get everything done. Once you’ve set your mind to it, you are laser-focused. Those close to you have your best interests at heart. You have time to laugh and relax. A previous path gets updated and upgraded. Vesta, goddess of home and hearth, has secrets to share. The Full Moon reaches a partner’s soul. Enjoy the fresh snap of the Autumnal Equinox.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

You have all kinds of choices, though you might not know it. Vesta, goddess of the sacred flame, enters your solar third house. She reignites conversations, bringing people who support your goals and causes. The Full Moon opposes Virgo. This does not have to be a tug-of-war. It can bring a warm balance. The Autumnal Equinox settles a protective cloak over your dreams.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

There’s a lot happening. Vesta enters your solar second house of income. The goddess ignites your spiritual flame as your creative energy pulses. The Full Moon reflects what you’d really like to do. This Autumnal Equinox sits beautifully in your chart. Expect your season of strength and beauty to begin. The Sun transits to Libra. Time to enjoy a very Happy Birthday!

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣

Vesta enters your sign – not a moment too soon. This dynamo undoes the old to rewrite the new. What works best means staying true to yourself. It it’s not the most popular position, it soon will be. The Full Moon is in your house of romance. It makes sure you know how you feel. The universe lines up to share your point of view. The Autumnal Equinox will take care of the rest.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Enjoy your mastery of patience. People may want too much of you. Vesta opens up a channel of wisdom through your dreams and visions. The Full Moon reveals what has hampered career movement. Once the details are sorted, it’s an easier trek. The Autumnal Equinox fits nicely with your need to take in the season, and do what you love. Friends have a lot to offer.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Watch for Venus in your house of friendships. She makes things bearable with a smile or a treat. Then goddess Vesta wraps you in a secret passion. The Full Moon rises with anticipation of what can be. This luminary reflects your long-term goals. The Autumnal Equinox adds color to your career. Warming it all up, the Sun transits to bring what you have been reaching for.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

The Moon is in Aquarius for part of this week. Notice people you meet, who match your interests. You may want to hang on to them. Vesta brings a private quality to your career. The Full Moon can make a partner moody. Check in to be a support (or check out to give them space). The Autumnal Equinox signals the season slowing. In your case, it has only started.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Feel like you have to do everything? Does a partner keep you hopping? With an array of planets above the horizon in your chart, you’re recognized for your efforts. Vesta enters your solar ninth house to soften goals and make them flexible. There’s a cozy quality if you travel. The Pisces Full Moon reflects your feelings. This Autumnal Equinox enhances your nostalgic side.