Japan Drugstore Guide: Spring 2024 Lip Products A guide to the most popular drugstore lip products for spring 2023 By Anna Hodes

As the seasons change and Tokyo transitions from darker, more muted winter tones into brighter spring colors, we’ve rounded up some lip products that drugstore employees recommend for spring 2024. Follow the latest Tokyo trends with our guide to the most popular Japanese lip products that you can find at your local drugstore right now.

Bright and youthful

Rom&nd

Rom&nd is a South Korean cosmetic brand that has become very popular in Tokyo with the rise of K-beauty products. They have several lines of both glossy and matte lip products, so there are plenty of options to choose from.

The Juicy Lasting tint:

The Juicy Lasting tint is their classic lip product and certainly their bestseller. If you’re looking for a bright lip tint with a nice glossy finish, this is perfect. The lip tints have a fragrant, fruity scent and quite an even application. I especially appreciate that the tint makes your lips glossy without being too heavy or sticky.

Cost : ¥1,320

The Zero Velvet tint:

Rom&nd also have a line of matte lip tints that come in a selection of berry tones. The colors are very pigmented and I found that the lip tint was also fairly moisturizing which is impressive since so many matte lip products can leave your lips feeling dry.

Cost : ¥1,320

Canmake

Canmake is a brand that is widely available in drugstores across Japan and is a staple brand for youthful makeup. Compared to some of the other products on this list, they have a larger range of colors (varying from pink to orange/brown tones) and they have the most affordable lipstick on this list.

The Stay On Balm Rouge

Their current most popular lip product is the Stay On Balm Rouge – a bright-tinted lip balm. I found that the product was very moisturizing and was more pigmented than expected for a balm. This product is recommended for anyone looking for a colored lip balm that they can use to soothe chapped lips. In addition, the Stay on Balm Rouge also provides UV protection which is beneficial for dry lips or discoloration.

Cost : ¥638

Desique

Dasique’s makeup products are perfect for achieving a natural, peachy pink look. It should be noted that this brand is sold at Matsumoto Kiyoshi drugstores, however, they are not as widely available as the other products on this list.

The Water Blur Tint:

This is their signature lip product and a personal favorite on the list. This product is great if you’re looking for a subtle, peachy color and a nice matte finish. The lip tint is very lightweight and unlike most water-based tints, surprisingly moisturizing. I was most impressed by the application as the product had a very nice, even blurred effect when applied and the pastel pink colors looked bright but still quite natural.

Cost: ¥1,650

A bolder look

Shiseido

A well-known and renowned cosmetic company in Japan, Shiseido is definitely the most high-end brand on this list; however, their products are generally available at any local drugstore.

Dramatic Rouge N

This lipstick is part of their ‘maquillage’ line and has a nice selection of plum and berry options. The products are very pigmented, moisturizing and also have a nice shimmer when applied, which makes your lips look brighter. This product is great for anyone looking for a deep-pink, sparkly lipstick.

If you’ve ever had trouble finding a lip color that suits you, Shiseido has a very interesting tool where you can find a lipstick shade that compliments your eye color!

Cost: ¥3,080

Cofret D’or

The brand name translating to ‘Golden Compact’ in French, Cofret D’or prides themselves on producing luxurious and high-quality makeup products.

The Tea Tint Rouge

This was their most popular lip product and almost completely sold out at one of the drugstores I visited. The product is branded as combining the benefits of a lip tint, lip balm and lip gloss in one. Although the shades are quite limited, these lip products are recommended if you are looking for warmer undertones and a deeper, reddish brown lipstick that has a subtle glossy finish.

Cost: ¥2,970

Lip balms

DHC lip cream

DHC and Melty Cream Lip were the most recommended lip balm brands by drugstore employees and are well-known for their moisturizing properties. The DHC lip cream is formulated with olive oil, olea europaea (fruit oil) and it also contains botanical extracts such as aloe, rosemary and vitamin E to hydrate chapped lips. The product is fragrance-free and comes in quite a sleek, metal applicator which differentiates it from most lip balms.

If you are looking for a quality lip balm that also has a pop of color, DHC also has tinted versions of their lip cream in pink, apricot and red.

Cost: ¥700

Melty Cream Lip

Made with ‘moist bank technology’, this lip balm melts onto your lips and supposedly reacts with both moisture in your lips and the air around you to transform into a cream. The lip balm itself is certainly very moisturizing, however, I did find that as it’s a lip product that melts on your lips, it has a slightly greasy finish. If you have very dry lips or you’re looking for a nourishing lip balm to use overnight, this product is definitely recommended.

Melty Cream lip also comes in different scents such as green tea, blooming honey and milk vanilla (you can also find more unique scents online like ‘butter cookies’, ‘umeshu’, ‘Strawberry Cheezo’ and ‘green tea’).

Cost: ¥657