Our Metropolis Winter Issue 2021 is out now! This issue, we highlight the astounding diversity and talent of Japan’s creators. From YouTubers to pro-gamers, artists, musicians, chefs and activists, we take a look at how these influencers are shaping Japan’s creative landscape and inspiring their global communities. Plus, we round up some of the top volunteer groups to get involved with this festive season, new Japan-based music and much, much more. Find a copy around Tokyo (locations below) or read it online.

Some highlights:

Pop Culture Calculated in Cardboard |Blurring the lines between fan art and fine art with Monami Ohno



Beyond the View Counter | YouTuber Akidearest on mental health and cancel culture



Based in Japan Series | The Trash Taste Podcast | Turning memes, arguments and garbage opinions into success



SHAKA | For the Love of Money Gaming

xiangyu | Finding Her Rhythm | Tokyo rapper on constant reinvention

Ryoya Takashima’s Peaceful Cuisine | The wisdom of saying no

Love Piece Club | Strengthening Sisterhood with Femtech



Food for the Soul | Local restaurants that will warm your body & heart in no time

About Town | Giving something back to the local community



Here’s our full list (they go fast, so hurry!)

Or read it online

Some of our favorite spots are:

Book 1st Shinjuku

Books Kinokuniya Tokyo

Junkudo Bookstore Ikebukuro

Kinokuniya Main Store Shinjuku

Maruzen Bookstore Marunouchi

National Azabu Supermarket Minamiazabu

Nissin World Delicatessen Higashi Azabu

Tower Records Shibuya

Tower Records Shinjuku

HMV Shinjuku EAST

Soul Food House Azabu

Full list

Have a wonderful winter season! Stay tuned for our Spring Issue in 2022.

