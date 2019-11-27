The four survivors of 2009’s hilarious Zombieland, Columbus, Tallahassee, Wichita and Little Rock (Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin) plus a few new ones (Zoey Deutch, Luke Wilson) face off against zombies who have evolved (how?) into, I don’t know, smarter undead? This ten-years-later sequel relies mainly on over-the-top, gory audaciousness, which is fine for some, and it’s always nice to see an energetic zombie movie that doesn’t take itself too seriously, but it’s a tad repetitive and not as clever as it thinks it is. I was still hungry afterwards.

99 min, Nov 22