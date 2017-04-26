Anne of Green Gables

The lovely Canadian province of Prince Edward Island has a thriving tourism industry, largely thanks to this 1908 piece of fiction by L.M. Montgomery. This made-for- Canadian-TV movie introduces us to the title orphan, a plucky, talkative, irrepressible 11-year- old (Ella Ballentine, The Monster) who changes the lives of everyone she meets, etc., etc. Personally, I found it surprise-free and more than a little cloying, but of course it wasn’t made for me. No, this clearly and specifically targets three demographics: young girls, old ladies, and Japanese women of any age. Also Martin Sheen and Sara Botsford. Nice scenery. (90 min)