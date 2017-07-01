John Wick: Chapter 2

Legendary hit man John Wick is forced out of retirement by a film studio’s financial division to make a brainless but well-funded sequel. This movie is getting praise (even from people I admire; I hate it when that happens) for being “stylish,” “balletic” and — get this — “perfectly suited to Keanu Reeves’s ‘laconic’ method of acting.” Look, can we call a turd a turd? This is nothing more than two hours of career bad actor Keanu Reeves shooting, stabbing and garroting people. Just because the wall-to-wall ultraviolence is pretty and friggin’ well choreographed doesn’t make it good. Kurosawa this ain’t. (122 min)