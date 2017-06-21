Bruce Willis has carved out a nice little niche for himself in his middle age, appearing in what amount to cameo roles in dreadful films, letting the filmmakers use him on the promotional posters, and taking home a fat paycheck. In this highly disposable example, FBI agents Christopher Meloni and Dave Bautista (both solid) are intrigued by anomalies in the military precision of a series of bank heists, all branches of the same bank. Some staffers are pointlessly killed; others inexplicably spared. Suspicion begins to fall on the bank president, a menacingly squinting and scowling Willis. While the story is mildly compelling at first, it lost my interest as it devolved into a needlessly convoluted and far-fetched mess. Japanese title: Marodaas shugekisha (107 min)