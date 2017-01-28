Sin-Dee, a transgender L.A. sex worker freshly out of jail (Kitana Kiki Rodriguez) learns that her pimp/boyfriend has been fooling around with a “fish” (cisgender) hooker, and launches a turf-wide search of West Hollywood with singular (and hilarious) determination. In this groundbreaking and profound human comedy (shot on three iPhones), Sean Baker, in the spirit of Mike Leigh and Ken Loach, offers a sly, intricately constructed, non-condescending and quietly heartbreaking glimpse at a subculture that’s usually ignored. It’s immediate, energetic, immersive and not to be missed. Hollywood can’t do this anymore. Astounding use of music and sound. (88 min)