Wiener-Dog

The title dachshund affects the lives of four successive oddball, highly dysfunctional owners. Sounds like fun, but don’t be expecting family feel-good entertainment here. Because this is the latest humorously gloomy creation from nihilistic auteur Todd Solondz (Welcome to the Dollhouse, Happiness), a relentlessly clever, whiplash-uneven (probably intentionally) essay on mortality, regret, and despair. Todd’s a fun guy. It’s at least gentler Solondz, maybe, but he hasn’t forgotten how to shock. Cast includes Tracy Letts, Julie Delpy, Danny DiVito and Greta Gerwig. NOT recommended for pet owners. (88 min)