Black List x Metropolis Countdown to 2024 at The Prince Gallery Tokyo Kioicho Hotel At The Prince Gallery Tokyo Kioicho By editorial

Celebrate your New Year at Tokyo’s most elegant party of the year, overlooking the city’s dazzling skyline on the 35th floor of the five-star Prince Gallery Hotel Kioicho. Surround yourself with friends, loved ones, free-flowing Moet & Chandon champagne, selected beverages and exquisite finger food for a night of glitz and luxury.



Due to the limited space available, advance reservation is highly recommended.

Sunday December 31st 2023 from 22:00

At The Prince Gallery Tokyo Kioicho

Advance Free Flow Countdown ticket (Until 12/20): ¥20,000 per person (All included))

Free Flow Countdown ticket (From 12/21): ¥23,000 per person (All included)

Buy Peatix tickets here

Register at the Facebook event page here

Early bird discount until December 20!