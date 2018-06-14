24 Hours to Live

A shadowy assassin working for a corporatized killing agency that does the government’s wet work seeks redemption, but not until he does just one last hit, yada yada. He gets shot (spoiler), but through some murky sci-fi medical implant gimmickry, he gets one more day (see title) to complete the job.

I really don’t know why Ethan Hawke chose to appear in this kind of testosterone-soaked, bullet-riddled, derivative drivel that’s better suited to the talents of, say, Keanu Reeves. Maybe now he’ll get over this grindhouse jag and go back to acting.

Also appearing are a serviceable Xu Qing as an Interpol agent, and a criminally wasted Rutger Hauer. (93 min)