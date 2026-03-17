9 Best Japanese Skincare Brands Locals Actually Use Decoding the Japanese skincare staples locals swear by By Nattan Casey Plewissara

Credit: chris-mueller

Japan’s rapidly evolving skincare scene gives K-beauty a serious run for its money. Walk into any Japanese drugstore and you’ll see shelves stocked with all kinds of skincare products. You’ll know a winner when you see the iconic @cosme crown stickers on the packaging, signaling they’ve topped Japan’s most influential consumer review platform. These aren’t just for show; they are “long-sellers” that locals have trusted for decades. The goal here is a crystal-clear, “glass” complexion that feels weightless, offering deep hydration without the heavy, suffocating layers common in Western routines.

Navigating the language on the labels is also another story. In Japan, “lotion” acts as a liquid hydrator, while “serums” or “essences” serve as a lightweight moisture anchor. Don’t let the word “whitening” (bihaku) trip you up. In the J-beauty world, this doesn’t mean bleaching your skin. It is simply the local term for brightening, focusing on erasing dark spots, inhibiting melanin to prevent freckles, and evening out your tone. You’re aiming for a polished, healthy radiance rather than a change in your actual skin color.

From lotions and toners to serums and creams, these Japanese skincare products consistently dominate local shopping baskets.

For sunscreen, check out our guide to Japanese drugstores.

Hada Labo

Hada Labo Gokujyun Premium Lotion

This cult-favorite toner is loved in Japan for its deep hydration and simple ingredient list. It contains multiple types of hyaluronic acid to keep skin plump and moisturized without feeling heavy.

Skin type: Dry and dehydrated skin

Main ingredient: Hyaluronic acid helps attract and retain moisture in the skin

Recommended use: Apply after cleansing as a hydrating toner



Buy Hada Labo Gokujyun Premium Lotion on Amazon

Shiseido

Shiseido Ultimune Power Infusing Serum

One of Japan’s most iconic luxury skincare products, this serum helps strengthen the skin barrier and improve overall skin health. It’s widely used in Japan and globally for its anti-aging and resilience benefits.

Skin type: All skin types

Main ingredient: Fermented botanical extracts, supporting the skin barrier and hydration

Recommended use: After toner, before moisturizer

Buy Shiseido Ultimune Power Infusing Serum on Amazon

Senka

Senka Perfect Whip

A drugstore cleanser that many locals use daily. It creates a rich foam that cleans deeply while remaining gentle on the skin.

Skin type: Oily skin

Main ingredient: Silk essence, helps keep skin smooth and hydrated

Recommended use: Use as a daily facial cleanser

Buy Senka Perfect Whip on Amazon

SK-II

SK-II Facial Treatment Essence

Often called “miracle water,” this essence is famous in Japan for improving skin texture and radiance. It’s a premium product but highly respected among skincare enthusiasts.

Skin type: All skin types

Main ingredient: Pitera (yeast ferment) improves skin renewal and glow

Recommended use: Apply after toner

Buy SK-II Facial Treatment Essence on Amazon

Muji

Muji Sensitive Skin Moisturizing Lotion

Minimalist and affordable, Muji skincare is very popular in Japan for sensitive skin. The formulas are simple, fragrance-free, and gentle.

Skin type: Sensitive skin

Main ingredient: Natural spring water – hydrates and soothes skin

Recommended use: After cleansing

Buy Muji Sensitive Skin Moisturizing Lotion on Amazon

Curél

Curél Intensive Moisture Cream

A dermatologist-recommended brand in Japan known for focusing on ceramide care. People with dry or sensitive skin widely use it.

Skin type: Dry and sensitive skin

Main ingredient: Ceramides help repair the skin barrier

Recommended use: Final step of skincare routine

Buy Curél Intensive Moisture Cream on Amazon

DHC

DHC Deep Cleansing Oil

A classic Japanese cleansing oil that removes makeup and sunscreen effectively. It’s simple, effective, and widely used by locals.

Skin type: All skin types

Main ingredient: Olive oil dissolves makeup while moisturizing

Recommended use: First step of double cleansing

Buy DHC Deep Cleansing Oil on Amazon

Biore

Biore UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence

One of Japan’s most popular sunscreens thanks to its lightweight, non-greasy formula. It feels more like skincare than sunscreen.

Skin type: All skin types

Main ingredient: UV filters + hyaluronic acid, both protect the skin while hydrating

Recommended use: Apply as the last step of morning skincare

Buy Biore UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence on Amazon

Naturie

Naturie Hatomugi Skin Conditioner

A huge bottle of toner that’s extremely popular in Japanese drugstores. It’s known for being affordable, soothing, and versatile.

Skin type: All skin types, especially oily or combination

Main ingredient: Barley extract (Job’s tears / Hatomugi) helps soothe skin, reduce redness, and improve hydration

Recommended use: Use as a toner or DIY lotion mask

Buy Naturie Hatomugi Skin Conditioner on Amazon

FAQ:

What does “whitening” on Japanese skincare labels mean?

In Japanese skincare, “whitening” (美白 / bihaku) does not mean bleaching or changing your natural skin color. It refers to brightening and spot prevention. Whitening products focus on inhibiting melanin production to reduce dark spots, freckles and uneven tone. The goal is clearer, more even-looking skin, not lighter skin.

What does “lotion” mean in Japanese skincare, and why is it watery?

In Japan, “lotion” is closer to what Western routines call a toner or essence. It is a watery hydrating step applied after cleansing to replenish moisture and prepare the skin for serums or creams. Japanese lotions are designed to deliver lightweight hydration without heavy oils.

What skincare brands are popular in Japan?

Some of the most widely used Japanese skincare brands include Hada Labo, Shiseido, SK-II, Senka, Curél, Muji, DHC, Biore and Naturie. These brands are commonly found in Japanese drugstores and department stores and often appear on @cosme rankings, Japan’s largest beauty review platform.

Why is Japanese skincare so popular?

Japanese skincare is known for its lightweight formulas, hydration-focused routines and gentle ingredients. Many products emphasize maintaining the skin barrier and achieving a clear, natural-looking complexion rather than heavy coverage or aggressive treatments.

What is the typical Japanese skincare routine?

A basic Japanese skincare routine usually includes:

1. Cleansing oil (removes makeup and sunscreen)

2. Foam cleanser

3. Lotion (hydrating toner)

4. Serum

5. Moisturizer

6. Sunscreen during the day

The routine focuses on hydration, layering lightweight products and protecting the skin barrier.

What ingredients are common in Japanese skincare?

Popular ingredients in Japanese skincare include hyaluronic acid, ceramides, fermented extracts, rice bran, green tea and hatomugi. These ingredients are known for their hydrating, soothing and skin-barrier-supporting properties.

Where can you buy Japanese skincare products?

Japanese skincare products are widely available at drugstores such as Matsumoto Kiyoshi, Don Quijote and Loft, as well as department stores and online retailers. Many popular items can also be purchased internationally through retailers like Amazon and specialty beauty shops.

What are @cosme rankings?

@cosme is Japan’s largest beauty review platform, similar to Sephora reviews or Reddit skincare communities. Products that rank highly often receive “@cosme crown” stickers in stores, indicating strong consumer ratings and long-term popularity.