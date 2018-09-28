A Quiet Place

John Krasinski nicely enhances his directorial career with this tight, minimalist creature feature for thinking people. In a post-apocalyptic near future, Earth has been invaded by these blind bug monsters that nevertheless hear very, very well. The slightest sound brings them out of the woods to eat you. Story has a family of four trying to live normal lives under this constant threat. The acting is tops. Krasinski casts himself and wife Emily Blunt, along with a pair of non-annoying kids (Millicent Simmonds & Noah Jupe). The sound designer is the real star. Intense, punchy and unpredictable. You will not be bored. (90 min)