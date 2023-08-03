Busy Edo-era fishermen working the waters of Sumida River began taking advantage of the short-necked asari clams that gathered in the Fukagawa area. Easy to collect, the fishermen would sprinkle the boiled clams onto a serving of rice, perhaps adding some chopped leek and tofu for extra taste and texture. Known as bukkake style, it differs from the takikomi method where the clams are cooked together with the rice, giving the dish a decidedly homestyle flavor. From these humble working-class origins, Fukugawa-meshi is now one of Japan’s most popular rice dishes.



Edomaezushi

It surprises many to know that modern sushi originated as a fast-food dish in old Tokyo in the early 1800s. Restaurateur Hanaya Yohei began marinating his toppings in soy sauce and placing them on portions of rice prepared with akasu red vinegar. The result, 2-3 times the size of modern sushi, was a success and edomaezushi became a staple among Edo’s busy citizens. Classic edomaezushi is characterized by stronger flavors and prepared with seafood traditionally sourced from Edo Bay such as anago (conger eel), aji (horse mackerel), and kohada (gizzard shad).