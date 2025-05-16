Anime Pop-Ups to Catch in Tokyo 2025 The best ephemeral anime events around Tokyo this season By Metropolis

Whether you’re into vintage mecha models, steamy sento collabs or photo-worthy theme cafes, Tokyo continues to be the go-to city for limited-run anime events. If you’ve been searching for the best anime pop-up Tokyo has to offer this season, you’re in luck. Summer 2025 brings everything from Gundam figure exhibitions to character-themed cafés, shrine collabs and manga-inspired treasure hunts. Here’s your guide to the must-visit anime pop-up shops happening in Tokyo 2025

GUNDAM Figure Exhibition

Now – September 8

Gundam fans, it’s time to suit up. At Akihabara’s Tamashii Store, visitors can view every collector’s figure ever released from the legendary Gundam franchise. From early series to the newest releases, admire the mechanical precision and detail of Mobile Suits from across the decades. Whether you’re a longtime Gundam enthusiast or just curious about the origins of Japanese mecha anime, this free exhibition is a rare chance to see over 40 years of design evolution up close.

Tamashii Store Tokyo, 1-1 Kanda Hanaoka-cho, Chiyoda-ku

11am – 8pm

Free

tamashiiweb.com/store/tokyo

Mashin Hero Wataru Pop-Up Store

May 23 – June 22

Akihabara welcomes back the classic anime Mashin Hero Wataru with a retro-meets-modern pop-up. Featuring characters from both the original 80s series and the new 2025 installment, the store sells nostalgic merchandise like vintage-style T-shirts and illustrations. Perfect for parents introducing their childhood favorites to a new generation.

Atre Akihabara 2F, 1-17-6 Sotokanda, Chiyoda-ku

10am – 9pm

Free

bandainamco-am.co.jp/chara_shop

The Apothecary Diaries x Kanda Shrine

March 22 – June 1

At Kanda Shrine, illustrations from The Apothecary Diaries—drawn by manga artist Shino Toko—adorn the grounds in celebration of Kanda Matsuri. Characters wear shrine-inspired outfits in a setting that fits perfectly with the anime’s spiritual themes. Don’t miss the exclusive on-site merch.

Kanda Shrine, 2-16-2 Sotokanda, Chiyoda-ku

Times and prices vary; see the Kanda Matsuri official site for more information

hikariterrace.co.jp/kandamatsuri-kusuriya

Jujutsu Kaisen Cafe

May 30 – June 29

Celebrate the theatrical release of Jujutsu Kaisen’s omnibus edition with a limited-time cafe collaboration. Expect character-themed drinks and desserts, limited-edition coasters and new visuals featuring Gojo, Geto and the rest of the crew.

Animate Cafe Gratte locations across Tokyo

Times vary

Prices vary

https://www.animate.co.jp/gratte/22937

Apocalypse Hotel Pop-Up Shop

May 24 – June 1

Yurakucho Marui hosts this brief but moody pop-up for the anime Apocalypse Hotel. Stop by to enter a lottery-based prize draw and pick up exclusive items like illustration cards and a collectible canvas board. Limited to just one week, so plan ahead.

Yurakucho Marui 8F, 2-7-1 Yurakucho, Chiyoda-ku

11am – 7pm

Free

anime-press.net/events

Blue Lock x Gokurakuyu: Onsen Edition

May 22 – June 17

What if your favorite Blue Lock characters joined you at an open-air bath? This second collaboration with hot spring chain Gokurakuyu brings new illustrations, themed menu items and limited merch to 16 stores nationwide. Tokyo’s closest venue is Gokurakuyu Tama Center.

Multiple locations nationwide

Gokurakuyu Tama Center, 1-39 Ochiai, Tama-shi

Prices vary

anime-press.net/events

The Apothecary Diaries x Gokurakuyu: Onsen Edition

May 22 – June 17

A second collaboration for The Apothecary Diaries also arrives at Gokurakuyu and RAKU SPA locations. With medicinal-themed baths, themed meals and original goods, it’s a natural fit for this courtly crime-solving anime. Tokyo’s closest venue is Raku Spa Station Fuchu.

Multiple locations nationwide

Raku Spa Station Fuchu, 1-5-1 Miyanishicho, Fuchu-shi

Prices vary

anime-press.net/events

Oshi no Ko Cafe

Until June 1

At this Omotesando, Tokyo pop-up cafe, popular anime characters from Oshi no Ko don tea house uniforms and serve up photo-ready meals and sweets. The cafe offers themed drinks, limited-time dishes and exclusive merch. Reservation recommended.

Natslive Cafe Omotesando, 3-11-7 Kita-Aoyama, Minato-ku

11am – 8pm

Prices vary

cafe.natslive.jp

Tamagotchi Cafe

May 2 – June 19

Relive your digital pet days at this adorable Tamagotchi theme cafe. The characters from Puchi Puchi Omisetchi are running the show, dishing out themed food and managing shops inside Capcom Cafe in Ikebukuro.

Capcom Cafe, Grandscape Ikebukuro 3F, 1-30-3 Higashi-Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku

10am – 10pm

Prices vary

capcom.co.jp

Hunter × Hunter Hisoka Cafe

May 28 – June 30

Magician Hisoka takes center stage in the third Hunter × Hunter theme cafe at Animate Cafe. Head to Ikebukuro for specialty drinks, food inspired by the series and Hisoka-only visuals.

Animate Cafe Ikebukuro 3rd Store, 1-20-6 Higashi-Ikebukuro, Toshima City

11:30am – 7pm

Prices vary

animatecafe.jp/event

Sakamoto Days Cafe

May 20 – June 22

The laid-back assassin Sakamoto gets a cafe all to himself. Featuring menu items, exclusive merch and life-size panels of the main characters, this Dish Up collaboration brings Sakamoto Days to life in Omotesando.

Dish Up, Shinjuku Marui Annex 8F, 3-1-26 Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku

11am – 9pm

Prices vary

sweets-paradise.jp/collaboration/sakamotodays

Demon Slayer Mocktail Bar

Now Open

Sip stylish non-alcoholic cocktails in a sleek Ginza lounge themed after Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Entry is by lottery, so check the site in advance to secure a spot.

Ufotable Mocktail Bar Ginza

Reservation-only

https://www.ufotable.co.jp/bar/mocktail_bar_ginza/

Detective Conan Cafe

Now – July 27

Celebrate the new Detective Conan film with themed cafes in Shibuya, Ikebukuro and Solamachi. Expect mystery-themed meals, goods featuring characters in butler outfits, and photogenic cafe interiors.

Multiple Tokyo locations:

Ikebukuro: BOX cafe&space Grandscape (Apr 4 – Jul 27)

Shibuya: BOX cafe&space GEMS (Apr 18 – Jun 29)

Solamachi: BOX cafe&space (Apr 11 – Jun 8)

https://conan-cafe.jp

Check out our other anime related content:

LGBTQ+ Anime That Strive To Get It Right

Seven 80s Anime Movies You’ll Adore

Tokyo Cafés Featured in Anime