Are Japanese Men Afraid of Independent Women? How have the advancements in women`s rights impacted work, dating and family expectations? By Metropolis

Image Credit: Monzenmachi

As more women in Japan choose independence—financial, emotional and social—they are increasingly confronting resistance. But this resistance doesn’t often appear as overt misogyny. Instead, it can show up subtly. Just for example, hesitation in dating, discomfort in workplaces or ambivalence in long-term partnerships.

How is independence in women perceived across three key spaces: the workplace, dating and culture? What are the shifting expectations around marriage—and how are these perceptions supported (or challenged) by research? Names of those interviewed have been changed for privacy.

At Work: Power Shifts and Social Tension

Japan has experienced a significant increase in female labor force participation over the past decade. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the participation rate of women aged 15 to 64 rose from 63% in 2012 to 74% in 2022. This surge is largely attributed to government initiatives enhancing childcare support and maternity leave policies, enabling former stay-at-home mothers to re-enter the workforce.​

This upward trend continues, with the labor force participation rate for women aged 15 to 64 reaching 77% in January 2025, as reported by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

As women continue to break into male-dominated spaces, tension is arising—not always over competence, but over communication and hierarchy. In a 2024 My Navi Woman survey, 34% of Japanese men said they found female coworkers “scary.” The top reason cited wasn’t assertiveness or performance—it was gossip and emotional unpredictability.

While this may sound superficial, it reveals deeper discomfort with interpersonal dynamics when women hold equal footing. It’s not necessarily fear of women—it’s fear of navigating new social rules without a script.

And there are a lot of rules. We covered some of these unwritten etiquettes in corporate Japan in our article: The Samurai’s Legacy in Japanese Corporate Culture.

This confusion can cause discomfort and, in turn, consequences. Despite increasing government pressure for gender diversity in leadership roles, Japan ranked 125th out of 146 countries in the 2023 World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Index. Yes, part of that gap stems not from policy, but it’s certainly not aided by the cultural friction around shifting workplace power.

“Japanese workplaces are still largely dominated by older men in senior roles,” says 32-year-old Kenta, who works as a paralegal assistant at a mid-size Tokyo firm. “I’d say they’re not openly against women, but their thinking can be outdated. And that creates a disconnect when younger women speak up or take charge. It’s like the guys don’t know how to react; their ears aren’t prepared for it.

“The first job I ever had was working for a start-up abroad. My current boss in Tokyo is an American woman and, honestly, I never even thought about it before. So a lot of it depends on whether you’ve experienced traditional Japanese corporate culture or if you’ve had more modern experiences.”

Read about the hardships of rejoining the Japanese workforce for stay-at-home moms in our interview with Cynthia Usui: Mothers in Management.

In Dating: Quiet Retreats, Not Loud Rejections

Rather than expressing discomfort with strong women outright, many men are opting out of dating altogether. A 2023 Cabinet Office survey reported that over 50% of single men in their 20s and 30s were not interested in romantic relationships. Among the top reasons? The financial burden of dating, fear of rejection and anxiety around modern gender dynamics.

Credit: Chachamal

Independent women—especially those who are assertive about their goals or uninterested in traditional roles—don’t fit the mold of the “ideal Japanese girlfriend” often portrayed in media: soft-spoken, supportive and accommodating. That mismatch, while increasingly normalized in global cities like Tokyo, still challenges deeply embedded cultural scripts.

A Tokyo-based dating coach told The Japan Times, “Some men feel emasculated when they’re with a woman who earns more or voices her opinions freely. They don’t know how to act, so they disappear.”

“I’m pretty unconventional in my career and relationships,” says 35-year-old Hiro. “I’ve been living alone and dating since I was in my teens and I admire it when a woman builds her own successful career and doesn’t want to rely on me. Honestly, a girlfriend like that would be more exhausting to me as I’d have to take care of everything.”

“But, thinking about it from some of my male friends’ perspectives, I can see how they feel. They never left our rural hometown, and their parents were more traditional, too. Their moms would cook and clean for them––I don’t think any of them know how to do it themselves. If their mom doesn’t do it, they just take their laundry to the dry cleaner and eat takeout food. I couldn’t imagine them being confident enough to step out of their shells and date independent women who expect a fair split of responsibilities. The personalities and values would clash. But maybe one day they’ll surprise me! They do say that opposites attract.”

Marriage and Family: Conflicting Ideals

In a 2022 government poll, one in three of unmarried Japanese women said they wanted to be housewives, while only 20% of unmarried men said they wanted a stay-at-home wife. This discrepancy shows a society in transition—where old expectations still exist, but no longer align neatly across gender lines.

Many women are choosing independence not out of defiance, but practicality. Delaying or opting out of marriage gives them space for career, travel or self-development. Yet the domestic ideal still lingers in many corners of society—and some men, raised with that ideal, may view independence as incompatible with family life.

“I’m earning more than my husband,” says 31-year-old Aiko. “Honestly, as a young girl, I never thought I’d one day be earning more than my partner. It shows how times are changing and, while it’s a great achievement to be supporting myself and him so comfortably and to have excelled in my career, I’ve been hesitant to think about planning a family. If I quit my job, we’ll lose our main source of income. It sounds selfish, but I don’t want to sacrifice what I’ve built and the lifestyle I’ve made. I’m the first generation of my family to go to university, and I’m the highest-earning person ever in my family.

And what if we get a divorce in the future, but I have no career left to fall back on? I have to think practically about the future of myself and my child. At the same time, if we do have kids, I don’t want to leave the parenting all up to my husband or ask him to sacrifice his job, either. His career is his dream, too. So, I’m unsure what’s next for us. Either way that I look at it, I feel selfish to have kids or a career.”

So… Is It Fear, Or Friction?

What some might call “fear” of independent women is more accurately a cultural lag—a space where evolving identities haven’t caught up to modern values.

“The marketing team at our company is entirely male,” explains 28-year-old web designer Chie. “I feel that they don’t always understand the nature of my role as a senior team lead, and it shows in how they approach me to ask questions—or simply bypass me entirely. That happens a lot, and it undermines me and my position in the team. Bypassing me risks messing things up for the clients because an entire step got missed. Another example is when I first started, they introduced me to a new client in a meeting room. They said, “Finally, here’s something pretty for you to look at.” Jokes like that take away any respect. And I mean that both ways. But the hard thing is that if I bring this up with my team, I’ll look like I can’t take a joke and that I’m stirring up drama. You can’t win in a system that was never built for your success in the first place.

However, they did choose to hire me, so things are at least moving in the right direction, even if it’s slow to adopt. I hope we can learn to work together better, for everyone’s success as a team.”

Not all Japanese men are afraid of strong, self-sufficient women. But in a country where tradition carries quiet power, independence still disrupts familiar roles. That disruption creates awkwardness, discomfort and sometimes distance.

Understanding this dynamic doesn’t mean blaming individuals. It means recognizing that as women grow more empowered, men—and the society around them—will need new ways to relate to them.

Interested in women`s issues in Japan? Check out these articles next:

Her Body, Not Her Choice: Do Women in Japan Need Consent From Their Partner to Get an Abortion?

Why Do 84 Percent of Women in Japan Think Cheating is Healthy?