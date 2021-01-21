Sitting high on the tenth floor of ARMANI’s grand concept store, ARMANI/RISTORANTE is introducing a refined lunch winter menu celebrating Italian culinary tradition with the best seasonal Japanese ingredients. This year, executive chef Carmine Amarante is taking inspiration for the two special courses from the culinary heritage of his birthplace Naples to procure an array of stylish dishes with a traditional twist.

The 29-year-old chef began his esteemed culinary journey in the towns of San Sebastian and Ischia through working at Michelin-starred restaurants NINO DI COSTANZO and MARTIN BERASATEGUI. After honing his culinary artistry, the Italian native worked at Heinz Beck Tokyo before becoming the executive chef at EMPORIO ARMANI CAFFÈ and ARMANI/RISTORANTE in 2020.

Now, his latest special course at ARMANI/RISTORANTE is to be enjoyed in the luxury of ARMANI/. GINZA TOWER, which overlooks the spectacular view of Tokyo’s prestigious shopping district. With seasonality and originality at the heart of it all, Amarante designed two sophisticated lunch winter menus, ASSAGGI and STAGIONE.

ASSAGGI will feature an array of tasting dishes from carefully selected products: marinated halfbeak, beef capraccio, and consomme jelly over a pumpkin tart, followed by in-season tuna brightened with beetroot, yogurt and caviar sauce. The appetizer stages the chef’s main dish Tortello Genovese, Hida beef cooked in Genoese–style onion sauce and truffle slices. For the long-awaited dessert, Amarante constructs a gorgeous arrangement of Italian confectionery, mascarpone, sponge and gelato using seasonal strawberries.

STAGIONE brings six plates to the table with a similar assortment of appetizers. The linguine with shellfish and broccoli complimented with fragrant garlic and anchovy-flavored bread crumbs awaits after the Hokkaido scallops carpaccio. Next in line is the chef’s twist of Naples-style acqua pazza, a scale-grilled tilefish served with a delicate drizzle of soup stock. The exquisite course ends with three decadent desserts of Italian pastry sfogliatella, apple mille-feuille with wine sorbet and artisan confectioneries.

Guests can also enjoy the serene atmosphere of the wine lounge located just a floor above ARMANI/RISTORANTE. BENTO BOX takeouts with a range of special options are also available.

ASSAGGI Dinner Course

¥4,500 (5-course menu)

STAGIONE Dinner Course

¥10,000 (6-course menu)

※Tax and service charge not included.

※ Course menu starts from Dec 2020 to Feb 2021