Facing the challenge of choosing whether to spend the evening having a high quality dinner versus enjoying games? EXBAR has solved the problem. Located in Ginza, this brand new pub and restaurant offers an environment where adults can savor delicious meals and snacks while enjoying an extensive entertainment system.

EXBAR is divided into two spaces. The chic Gastropub offers the casual comfort of a pub whereas the Blue Hour Dining restaurant boasts a more sophisticated atmosphere. In the bar area, guests can enjoy weekly performances by various artists and DJs, and an 18-inch screen ensures plenty of sports and film entertainment. With a selection of assorted fresh cheese, prosciutto, shellfish, spicy nachos and cinnamon sugar fries, the Gastropub’s menu covers international traditional pub food as well as some original culinary innovations. How about a wasabi and shiso herb margarita? If beer is your thing, then feel free to help yourself from 18 carefully selected craft beers, pouring up just as little or much as you like (the staff will provide you with an IC wrist band and the price will be calculated based on the amount consumed). First in Japan to provide this kind of self-service system, EXBAR is truly the place to check out a stylish and new bar culture. Since the Gastropub space is available for private bookings, this might even be the venue for your next party or social gathering.



If in the mood for a more relaxing time, head over to the Blue Hour Dining restaurant space for fully fledged, high quality cuisine.

EXBAR

Nitta bldg 8F 8-2-1 Ginza, Chuo-ku

Gastropub: 5pm – 11:30pm (Sunday – Thursday)

Blue Hour Dining: (opens November 20) 5pm – 11pm (Monday – Sunday)

Friday, Thursday and National holidays 5pm – 4am.

https://exbar.jp