August Community News & Events

August 3 – 4

Sri Lanka Festival

Now in its 15th year, the Sri Lanka Festival returns to Yoyogi Park this month. Try out the yoga or ayurveda classes, browse through over 100 market stalls selling everything from jewelry to authentic Sri Lankan spices, and check out the various music and dance performances. Be sure to follow your nose towards the tantalizing smell of mouth-watering Sri Lankan street foods, such as the classic kottu roti (flatbread mixed with various vegetables, meats, spices and egg) or the deep fried savory donut, viddai.

10am – 7pm

Free

Yoyogi Park

2-1 Yoyogikamizonocho, Shibuya-ku

www.srilankafestival.jp

August 3 – 4

Maker Faire Tokyo 2019

Robots, inventions, DIY electronics, innovative gadgets — Maker Faire Tokyo is basically a gigantic show and tell where hundreds of makers of all ages and abilities share their weird and wonderful inventions. There will be workshops on everything from building your own keyboard to 3D printing, as well as demonstrations and some makers selling their products. The event is also family friendly, with a section dedicated to kids and education that’ll be packed with hands-on activities, lessons and crafts.

Times vary

Adults Advance ¥1,000

Tokyo Big Sight

3-11-1 Ariake, Koto-ku

www.makezine.jp

August 3 – 4

Peru Banzai Fest 2019

Latin Samurai, the Tokyo-based Peruvian MC and DJ who regularly plays at clubs across the city, will be further spreading the love of Latin music and culture in Japan by hosting Peru Banzai Fest this month. As well as celebrating some of the best of Portugese and Spanish-speaking artists at the stage in Yoyogi Park, the area will be transformed into a sea of artists, stores and food vendors all embracing Latin American culture.

10am – 7pm

Free

Yoyogi Park,

2-1 Yoyogikamizonocho, Shibuya-ku

revolucion-latina-tokyo.jimdo.com

August 10 – 11

Thai Fair in Tokyo

Love creamy curry? Gapao rice? Sweet iced tea? The 19th Thai Fair in Tokyo serves a slew of Thai dishes to satisfy your cravings. After lunch, celebrants can grab a seat by the stage and enjoy music and dance shows. Those in the market for an auto rickshaw can even buy a tuk-tuk, a type of motorized vehicle frequently used in tropical, urban areas, affectionately named for the sound they make while in movement.

10am – 7pm

Free

Yoyogi Park

2-1 Yoyogikamizonocho, Shibuya-ku

August 24 – 25

Sancha Latin Fest

With a lengthy lineup of live performers at Fureai Square and Latin Square, Sangenjaya — also known by locals as Sancha — explodes with energy during this two-day Latin festival. On Sunday, the colorful samba parade will march its way down the main street of Sangenjaya, and there’ll also be a host of refreshment stands serving traditional festival foods. Be sure not to miss out on the samba contest, where you can admire the elaborate, jewel-encrusted costumes as the dancers perform.

11am – 7pm

Free

154-0004 Taishido, Setagaya-ku

Until September 1

Puro Summer Festival

Hello Kitty Land Tokyo, as its name suggests, is the place to indulge in Japanese pop culture’s ultimate kawaii segment. The indoor theme park announced its first-ever summer festival this year, hosting a colorful celebration centered on three elements: food, music and the beach. Held at Puro Village, the music festival features live performances by much-loved Sanrio characters dressed in special outfits to match the event. There’s also a “Puro Meat & Dessert” lineup of cute and tasty treats, and a tropical “Puro Island” where guests can enjoy exclusive photoshoots.

9:30am – 5pm

From ¥2,200

Sanrio Puroland

1-31 Ochiai, Tama

Odakyu-Tama Center

www.puroland.jp

August 24 – 25

Super Yosakoi Festival

An infectious blend of color, dance and music, the 19th annual Super Yosakoi Festival brings the flash and energy of Honshu’s Shikoku cousins right to the heart of Tokyo. Last year saw 108 teams of 6,300 dancers from across Japan and overseas move in stunningly choreographed rhythm across Harajuku, each replete with beautiful costumes and naruko (Japanese clapper). Previous years have seen over 80,000 spectators, so if you’re thinking of going, prepare to get swept up in the Yosakoi fever.

Times vary

Free

Harajuku Station Area

1-18 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku

www.super-yosakoi.tokyo

August 9 – 12

Summer Comiket

Comic Market, widely known as Comiket, is a biannual comic market for dojinshi, or independent manga. Tens of thousands of artists — amateur and professional, cosplayers, avid manga readers and anime fans descend upon Tokyo Big Sight, the country’s largest convention and exhibition center, to scan the selection. Even if you’re not interested in independent manga, seeing the cosplayers (or dressing up yourself) is worth braving the summer heat and the fabled “Comiket cloud,” a testament to the market’s popularity.

10am – 4pm

Prices TBA

Tokyo Big Sight

3 Chome-11-1 Ariake, Koto-ku

www.comiket.co.jp

August 17 – 18

Colombia Festival

Another lively fiesta to add to Yoyogi Park’s bill of summer celebrations, the second annual Colombia Festival promises a rich culinary and musical milieu of restaurants, bars, shops and artists to make any visitor’s weekend brighter. Last year marked the 110th anniversary of Japan-Colombia diplomatic relations, which were officially established in 1908. The party doesn’t stop, however, as this seasonal festival draws the nations’ unity and friendship into the spotlight once again.

10am – 7pm

Free

Yoyogi Park

2-1 Yoyogikamizonocho, Shibuya-ku

August 10 – 12

Tokyo Islamic Cultural Exchange Festival

Festival goers can enjoy a selection of halal food from over 20 countries during this three-day celebration, a joint effort by Chiba Islamic Cultural Center and Nippon Asia Halal Association. Held in conjunction with Eid-al-Adha (feast of sacrifice), the organizers of Tokyo Islamic Cultural Exchange Festival seek to introduce Islamic culture to Japan and facilitate international friendships. Booths present food and goods from Afghanistan to Peru.

Times vary

Free

Shiba Park

3-2 Shiba Koen, Minato-ku

cicc-japan.com

August 31

Asakusa Samba Carnival

The Asakusa Samba Carnival is the largest procession of its kind in Japan. Judges perched outside of the famed Kaminarimon gate watch 16 teams, each sporting its own theme from carnival to traditional matsuri (festival) aesthetics. From the floats to drummers and ornate feathered costumes, one of the area’s most popular summer festivals bursts with color and dynamic music. You can take a photo of the procession on Kaminarimon-dori — maybe even a snap with the lead dancer, deemed the Samba Queen — or, to avoid the crowd, enjoy great views from Tawaramachi Station. The samba spirit is strong this summer.

2pm – 6pm

Free

Kaminarimon

1-1-3 Asakusa, Taito-ku

www.asakusa-samba.org