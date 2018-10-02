If you’re ready for some easy living in Tokyo, then you’ll appreciate Azabu Court’s full-service packages that include free broadband and an in-house concierge, plus laundry, dry cleaning pickup, and more. All Azabu Court apartments feature an equipped kitchenette to ensure domestic bliss, and residents receive daily access to nearby Fitness Club Hiroo (a ¥1,400/day value) so you can stay in shape. Not sure how long you’re going to stay? Apartments at Azabu Court can be rented for flexible daily, weekly, or monthly terms. Take advantage of their special offer — 10 percent off in December and January for short-term stays. Whether you’re in Tokyo for a short stopover or a lengthy stay, Azabu Court can provide you with the service you require and more. The convenient location, amenities and staff are sure to make your business or leisure stay in Tokyo as pleasant as it can be.

Rates (per night)

Daily: ¥7,800 – 28,000

Weekly: ¥6,500 – 23,800

Monthly: ¥5,500 – 19,100

Long-term: ¥4,950 – 17,190

(3 months or more)

Special Offer 10% off

In December & January for stays of less than 3 months

4-5-39 Minami-Azabu, Minato-ku, Hiroo

Tel: 03-3446-8610

Mon – Fri 8am – 8pm, Sat – Sun & hols 8am – 6pm

frontdesk@azabucourt.com

www.azabucourt.com