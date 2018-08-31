Beauty Special

AKI WATANABE

Forbes called Aki Watanabe “the best hairdresser in Tokyo.” Trained at the Vidal Sasoon and Toni & Guy academies, Aki has done hairstyling for magazines such as The Face and i-D, and worked for brands like Red or Dead. The salon offers 4 types of hairspa treatment using the Leonor Greyl customized technique from Paris, the only salon in Japan to do so. This special microcirculation treatment uses specialized suctioning equipment to stimulate blood circulation of the scalp which increases the effect of the overall treatment. Using a variety of natural, edible powders from vegetables and plants (such as seaweed, celery, carrot, ginseng, chamomile and other proteins), each hairspa treatment is customized for you, prepared in front of you and applied directly to your dry hair to achieve maximum product penetration and ultimate benefit with immediate and long-lasting results.

Special offers

Mention Metropolis and receive 50% off hairspa treatments (until the end of September)

Soin Classique (Basic) ¥5,000 ⇒¥2,500

Soin Personnalisé (Personalized) ¥7,000 ⇒ ¥3,500

Soin Sublim (Hair loss prevention) ¥12,000 ⇒¥6,000

Soin Réjuvénateur (Anti-aging) ¥10,000 ⇒¥5,000

5-17-4-2F Hiroo, Shibuya-ku

Hiroo

Tel: 03-6447-7414

Mon & Wed – Fri 11am – 9pm, Sat 10am – 9pm, Sun & hols 10am-7pm

Website: www.watanabe-hair.com

ELANA JADE

Have your nails looking glamorous with one of our deluxe nail polish, Shellac or gel treatments. Shellac nails are a popular choice as they are stronger than polish and yet gentler on the nails than regular gel nails. All of our Shellac Manicures and Pedicures come with a FREE take-off kit! Prefer ‘fresh’ natural nails? We also offer nail care for women and men. iPads are provided so you can relax and catch up on your favorite Netflix show whilst your nails get beautified!



Services

Nails

Facials

Waxing

Massage

Spray Tanning

Eyelash Extensions

Special offer

Shellac manicure for only ¥4,800. Valid until end of November, 2018

4F NS Azabu Juban Building, 3-6-2

Azabu-Juban, Minato-ku

Azabu-Juban

Tel: 03-6453-9319

Mon – Fri 10am – 9pm, Sat – Sun 10am – 7pm

Email: salon@elanajade.com

Website: www.elanajade.com

MUSE DERMATOLOGY & PAIN CLINIC

The eyes and skin are the windows to the world so it’s great to keep them looking healthy, young and expressive. This September, take advantage of special offers on Plasmage, Hyaluronic Acid and Botox treatments for beautiful skin and eyes at Muse Dermatology and Pain Clinic! Plasmage is a cutting edge treatment that can be used to treat scars, warts, fibromas, fine lines and wrinkles as well as for people wishing for a more defined double eyelid. Often called the ‘fountain of youth,’ hyalyronic acid is now being used as an anti-ageing treatment which gives a lift to your face by improving contours and reducing the appearance of wrinkles and scarring. Botox needs no introduction it’s one of the most popular, effective and safe anti-ageing treatments. Get all of these high quality treatments at a discounted rate at Muse Dermatologists, which now offers services in English, Arabic, Tagalog and Japanese.

Special offers

Plasmage Treatment of 20 (Usual price ¥20,000): ¥10,000

Plasmage Treatment of 50: ¥25,000

Hyaluronic Acid Four sessions (Usually ¥240,000): ¥180,000 (Fourth session is free)

Botox Four Sessions (Usually ¥160,000): ¥120,000 (Fourth session is free)

7-2-1 Bessho, Minami-ku, Saitama-shi

Musashi Urawa

Te: 048-866-4112

9:30am – 1pm, 3pm – 7pm (closed Thu & Sun)

Website: www.musashiurawa.jp/hifuka/en