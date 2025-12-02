Best Futons in Japan: Top Picks From Real Reviews The right futon for your space and sleep By Metropolis

If you’re new to Japan or new to sleeping on a futon, choosing the right one for you can feel confusing. Traditional shikibuton are only a few inches thick, need regular airing and are very differently from Western mattresses. Our guide rounds up the best futons in Japan to make it easier for you to consider your firmness preference, floor type, how often you plan to roll it up, and the materials.

Small spaces don’t have to be uncomfortable. You can also check out our picks for the best room fans in Japan.

Nishikawa’s MILD SOFT futon mattress pad is designed for people who want a comfortable, easy-to-handle option that still feels high-quality. Made in Japan and filled with Nishikawa’s signature wool, it offers gentle softness without feeling flimsy. The cotton outer fabric is treated with antibacterial protection to stay fresh for daily use. The soft beige gradient and subtle botanical pattern give it a calm, elegant look that fits into both Japanese and Western-style rooms. With a long track record of high reviews, it’s a reliable upgrade if you want a futon pad that balances comfort, cleanliness and durability.

Size: Single (100 × 210 cm), Double (140 x 210cm)

Price: From ¥26,400

Best for: People who want a soft mattress, and who prefer natural materials and antibacterial fabric.

Not ideal for: People who prefer very firm support, or anyone who needs an ultra-light futon for daily folding and storage.



This traditional Japanese futon (wabuton) comes from Kagawa, and handcrafters use time-honored techniques to fill it with 100% high-quality U.S. rice-cotton. Rice cotton has a naturally soft, springy feel and revives beautifully when aired in the sun. This is why these futons stay comfortable for years with proper care. The off-white design is classic and straightforward, and each purchase comes with a free 100% cotton cover so you can use it right away. Because it’s a fully cotton, hand-stuffed futon, it’s heavier than modern polyester options and not meant for machine washing. Still, it’s good with regular sun-drying and has a long-lasting design.

Size: From 150 x 200 cm – 190 x 200 cm

Price: From ¥25,800

Best for: People who want a true traditional Japanese futon. For those who are on the taller side, as this one is slightly longer than others on this list.

Not ideal for: People who want a lightweight futon for storage. Or for hot sleepers who prefer high airflow polyester futons.



This washable futon is great for people who want something on a budget that’s practical, easy to care for and comfortable enough for everyday use. Its simple edge-free shape makes it easy to fold and store. The outer fabric is made from durable polyester that holds up well to frequent handling. Inside, a firm 3 cm fiber layer reduces direct contact with the floor and adds a soft, sinking feel when you lie down. Because the entire futon is washable, it works well for small apartments or homes where bedding needs to stay fresh. It’s also mite-resistant, deodorizing and antibacterial.

Size: 100 × 210

Price: From ¥3,401 to ¥3,819

Best for: People who want a washable, lightweight futonon a budget.

Not ideal for: People looking for a traditional cotton shikibuton or those who prefer a very firm sleeping surface.

This futon from Ofuton Kobo is one of the thicker “super volume” styles. It is designed for people who prefer a more sturdy sleeping surface. It has three layers, including Teijin’s Aqufit ECO filling. This is good for being anti-mite, antibacterial, deodorizing, sweat-absorbing and quick-drying. This combination helps the futon stay clean inside and out. This is especially helpful if you tend to sweat at night or live in a humid home. The peach-skin polyester exterior feels soft and smooth. The whole piece is handcrafted in Japan, resulting in a denser, more stable feel than most mass-produced futons.

Size: From 100 x 200 cm (single) – 140 x 210 cm (double long)

Price: From ¥5,900

Best for: People who want a thick, mattress-like futon with strong antibacterial and quick-drying properties

Not ideal for: People who prefer washable futons.



This MyeFoam health mattress uses high-rebound urethane foam to distribute body weight evenly. This helps reduce pressure on areas like the shoulders, waist and lower back. The medium firmness and smooth-top surface give it a stable, balanced feel. Many people choose this type of foam when they want support without the heaviness of cotton-filled futons. The urethane layer also helps maintain a consistent posture through the night. This can be helpful for sleepers dealing with stiffness or fatigue. The polyester cover is simple to spot-clean, and if there’s any initial urethane scent, airing it outdoors in the shade usually clears it quickly.

Size: From 97 × 197 – 140 x 197

Price: From ¥5,980

Best for: Sleepers who want balanced support for shoulder or back discomfort. And anyone who prefers a lightweight, low-profile foam futon.

Not ideal for: People who want a traditional cotton feel for floor sleeping.

You might also like our guide to the best sleeping aids in Japan.