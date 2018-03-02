Bilingual Vet Opens in Higashi Azabu

For the English speaking community in Tokyo, finding a bilingual vet can be a challenge. Whilst English speaking doctors have become more common, top quality veterinarians who can practice professionally and compassionately in English are few and far between. For this reason, Naoko Kinoshita’s new bilingual veterinary clinic PetLife, is a welcome addition to the Azabu area. With over a decade’s experience practicing at the highest level, Kinoshita can help you get the best possible treatment for your pets.



Official opening is on Tuesday 6 March 2018

March 2-4 is a pre-open event, with a special day for foreign residents on Saturday 3 March 2018.



Come along for some snacks, drinks and giveaways!

Address: 1F. Daiichi Bldg, 2-3-5 Higashi Azabu, Minato-ku

Telephone: 03-6807-4058