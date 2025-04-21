Mediterranean Comfort with an Aussie Twist: bills Launches New Spring/Summer 2025 Menu in Japan Fresh produce, bright flavors, and wine-ready plates define the newest seasonal lineup at bills Japan By Metropolis

There’s something about a long lunch that turns into an even longer conversation. Especially when the table’s covered in cold white wine, a salad so fresh it practically crunches on its own, and something warm and herby just out of the oven. That’s exactly the mood at bills Japan this spring and summer. Starting April 22, all eight locations across the country are rolling out a brand-new menu themed around Mediterranean Comfort Food.

The seasonal lineup is packed with thoughtful updates that balance Australian casualness with Mediterranean warmth—and trust me, the pairing works.

Lighter, Brighter, but Still Comforting

One of the best things about bills is how it never tries too hard. The dishes don’t scream “look at me,” but they hit every flavor note you want when you’re craving something seasonal and satisfying. Take the puy lentil salad with roasted and pickled beets, ricotta and gremolata (¥2,000). It’s got bite, creaminess, acidity and herbs—and it’s somehow still light enough to pair with a cocktail.

If you’re after something more indulgent, the seared rump steak (¥4,600) comes out perfectly pink with sweet marinated red peppers and a salsa verde that packs just the right amount of zing. It’s the kind of dish you order thinking you’ll share it but end up protecting with your elbows.

Puy lentil salad with roasted and pickled beets, ricotta and gremolata

For the Brunch People (We Know You’re Out There)

The buckwheat and spring onion pancake topped with gravadlax and cucumber ribbons (¥2,000) feels like something you’d order at Bondi and eat while watching surfers. But it’s right here in Japan. It’s a riff on their classic rösti, but lighter, earthier and great with coffee or kombucha.

The chilled green tea noodles with sesame avocado and house pickles (¥2,000), inspired by traditional Japanese breakfasts, also stood out—especially if you’re into savory, wholesome dishes that leave you feeling smugly healthy afterward.

Save Room for Dessert

If you’re even slightly into sweets, don’t skip the upside-down pineapple tart with coconut semi freddo (¥1,400). It’s like if your favorite summer sorbet and a tart tatin had a baby. Caramelized pineapple meets coconut creaminess, with a bit of lime zest on top. Also: no shame in ordering it with your espresso, not after.

Chocolate fans, they didn’t forget you. The dark chocolate cashew mousse (¥1,400), made without dairy and topped with salted hazelnut praline, has enough depth to hold its own next to a glass of red wine.

Upside-down pineapple tart with coconut semi freddo

Dark chocolate cashew mousse

Drinks That Earn Their Spot on the Table

This time around, bills Japan really went in on drinks that match the food. The limoncello spritz (¥1,500) hits all the bright, zesty notes of a southern Italian summer, and the sake rossini (¥1,400) is a clever East-meets-West play that uses sake from Toyo Bijin and fresh strawberries.

I didn’t expect to love the pineapple shrub (¥900) so much, but I’ve thought about it at least three times since. It’s tart, fizzy, and feels like something I should’ve been drinking for years.

If you’re skipping alcohol, there’s also a mandarin highball made with NEMA 0% gin, green tea and citrus. Super refreshing and full of layered flavors—not just a throwaway mocktail.

What to Order If You’re Only Going Once

If you’ve only got time (or budget) for one trip to bills this season, these three dishes have the strongest pairing game:

Baked ricotta, peach and tomato salad with a Negroni sour or crisp white wine

Mezame potatoes with salted lemon alongside the sake rossini

Roast cod with chili ginger dressing, best enjoyed with Japanese craft beer or a classic martini

Each dish feels thoughtful and playful at the same time—something bills Japan has always been good at.

bills Japan Official Website

