Paid Clinical Trials in Tokyo for International Residents and Visitors Inside Tokyo's paid clinical research program for foreigners—compensation, eligibility and what the experience is actually like By Metropolis

A fully licensed Tokyo hospital is currently recruiting foreign residents and visitors for paid clinical research studies. The screening visit provides a free health check, pays ¥5,000 and finishes in under three hours, whether you proceed to the trial or not.

Helping Bring Life-Saving Medicines to Japan

Before any medicine developed in the U.S. or Europe can reach Japanese patients, regulators require it to be tested on both Japanese and non-Japanese populations separately. The science behind this is straightforward: drugs don’t always behave the same way across ethnic groups. Dosage thresholds, metabolism rates and side effect profiles can differ, and Japanese regulators want their own evidence before granting approval.

Clinical Trials Tokyo recruits the foreign participant side of that equation. A separate, parallel study runs concurrently with Japanese participants. Both sets of data are required. Without the foreign group, the comparison stalls and medicines already available to patients in the U.S. or Europe stay out of reach in Japan, sometimes for years.

It is a small commitment of time. The downstream effect can be significant.

What the Process Actually Looks Like

There are six stages from first click to final payment. No commitment is required until after the screening visit, and you can walk away at any point.

Step 1—Find a trial that fits

Studies cover a range of health conditions. Browse the listings and find one that matches your profile. Full details on what each trial involves are available at the info session or directly from the Clinical Trials Tokyo team.

Step 2—Apply online

A short questionnaire in English regarding basic health history, age and availability. Takes about five minutes.

Step 3—Consultation and booking

If your profile looks like a fit, you’ll be invited to a brief consultation. From there, you book your slot.

Step 04—Health screening at the hospital (¥5,000 paid)

This is a 2 to 2.5-hour visit. You’ll get a full medical check-up, including blood work, vitals and relevant assessments carried out by qualified hospital staff. The ¥5,000 is paid here, regardless of whether you end up joining the trial.

Step 05—Participation & hospital stay

Most studies run for either 3 nights or 8 nights, though some are longer. It’s a more relaxed experience than people expect: wifi throughout, plenty of downtime and you’re welcome to bring laptops, gaming consoles, or whatever helps you settle in. All meals are provided by the hospital and are, genuinely, good.

Step 06—Compensation paid on completion

Compensation is transferred on successful completion of the study. Terms are confirmed before you commit to anything.

Trial Compensation Breakdown

Compensation varies by trial length and structure. The figures below reflect typical amounts for standard study types — exact terms are confirmed before any commitment is made.

Screening visit: ¥5,000—2 to 2.5 hours, includes free health check, paid regardless of trial outcome

¥5,000—2 to 2.5 hours, includes free health check, paid regardless of trial outcome 3-night study: ¥110,000—all meals and accommodation included during stay

¥110,000—all meals and accommodation included during stay 8-night study: ¥280,000—all meals and accommodation included during stay

Safety and Setting

This is a regulated, fully licensed hospital in Tokyo, not a pop-up clinic or private testing facility. Every study runs under the supervision of qualified physicians and nursing staff, within Japan’s clinical research regulatory framework, which sits among the strictest in the Asia-Pacific region.

These are not high-risk trials. The studies focus on standard health conditions under formal medical and ethical oversight. You are monitored throughout, and you can leave at any point with no penalty.

Who Can Apply

The program is open exclusively to foreigners in Japan, including tourists, long-term residents and everyone in between. No Japanese required at any stage. Eligibility varies by trial and typically factors in age, BMI and medical history. The online questionnaire will tell you quickly whether you’re likely to qualify.

Check if You Qualify

The application starts with a short 5-minute questionnaire and a consultation follows if you’re a match.

Screening for the May trial is open now, with dates available around Golden Week. If you’re free during the holiday, this is worth looking at. Check eligibility and apply here

See all upcoming trials on Clinical Trials Tokyo’s Official Site

Frequently Asked Questions:

Can I withdraw from the trial partway through?

Yes. You may withdraw at any point during the study, for any reason, without penalty. The medical team will assess your condition and ensure a safe departure.

Do I need to speak Japanese?

No. The entire process from application form to the hospital stay itself is conducted in English. Japanese ability is not required and will not affect your eligibility.

Can I apply on a tourist visa?

Yes. The program is open to all foreign nationals regardless of visa type, including tourists.

What condition does the study focus on?

This varies by trial. Full details on what each study involves are available at the information session or by contacting Clinical Trials Tokyo directly.

Is the ¥5,000 screening payment guaranteed?

Yes. The ¥5,000 payment covers the screening visit itself, including your comprehensive health check-up. This is paid regardless of whether you proceed to or qualify for the trial.

What happens during the hospital stay?

The schedule varies by trial, but most stays involve a significant amount of free time. Participants are welcome to bring laptops, gaming consoles or other personal devices as wifi is provided throughout. All meals are prepared by hospital staff and are considerably better than the setting might suggest. Medical staff are on hand throughout.

Is this legitimate? How is it regulated?

Yes. The studies are conducted at a fully licensed, regulated hospital in Tokyo under the supervision of qualified physicians and nursing staff. Japan’s clinical research environment is governed by national law and strict ethical oversight.

How long does the whole process take?

The application questionnaire takes about five minutes. If selected, the screening visit is 2 to 2.5 hours. The trial typically lasts 3 or 8 nights, depending on the study. Most participants move from initial application to screening within a few weeks.