Borg vs McEnroe

In 1980, staid Bjorn Borg (look­alike Sverrir Gudnason), going for his fifth consecutive Wimbledon victory, faced the volcanic John McEnroe (a never-better Shia LaBeouf, having fun), thirsting for his first, in what was hailed as “the greatest match in tennis history.” Personally, I would’ve liked to see more of what made this match so unique — techniques, strengths, strategies — and less melodrama about the two guys’ fathers. Be warned that this skillfully made and entertaining Scandinavian movie is considerably more Borg than McEnroe, and about half in Swedish. Suggest looking for a subtitled version. (107 min, Aug 31)