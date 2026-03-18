Best Thai Restaurants in Tokyo The best places to enjoy Thai cuisine across Tokyo By Jessie Carbutt

The best Thai restaurants in Tokyo reflect the growing popularity of Thai dishes across the city. From fragrant coconut curries to fiery papaya salads and wok-fried noodles, Thai flavors have become a familiar part of Tokyo’s international dining scene.

Neighborhoods such as Kinshicho, sometimes called Tokyo’s “Little Bangkok,” have developed visible Thai communities with grocery stores, massage shops and long-running eateries that reflect the cuisine’s growing presence in the city.

Thai restaurants began appearing in Tokyo in the late 1970s, introducing diners to dishes like green curry, tom yum soup and pad thai. Today the cuisine continues to grow through both local chefs and restaurants recognized by Thailand’s Thai Select certification, which promotes authentic Thai cooking abroad.

From neighborhood staples to polished dining rooms, these restaurants showcase the balance of chili heat, citrus and herbs that defines Thai cooking.

Here are seven of the best Thai restaurants in Tokyo where you can explore these flavors.

Photo from Mango Tree Tokyo

Located on the 35th floor of the Marunouchi Building near Tokyo Station, Mango Tree Tokyo pairs skyline views with refined Thai cuisine. The restaurant is part of the internationally known Mango Tree brand, which began in Bangkok and has expanded to cities around the world, serving beautifully plated dishes such as fragrant curries and seafood specialties.

03-5224-5489

Daily 11am – 3pm | 5pm – 11pm

2-4-1-35F Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku

Photo from Somtum Der Tokyo

Somtum Der specializes in dishes from Thailand’s Isan region, where grilled meats, spicy salads and fermented flavors shape the cuisine. The restaurant first opened in New York and earned a Michelin Bib Gourmand before expanding internationally. Its Tokyo location in Shibuya serves bright papaya salads, larb and grilled pork dishes that highlight northeastern Thai cooking.

03-3379-5379

Daily 11:30 am – 3 pm | 5 pm – 11 pm

1-58-10-1F Matsui Building Yoyogi, Shibuya-ku

Photo from Tabelog

Kaffir Lime has earned a reputation in Shibuya for refined Thai cooking that goes beyond the usual menu staples. The kitchen focuses on carefully prepared curry pastes, imported herbs and balanced spice levels that stay true to traditional Thai flavors. Dishes such as massaman curry and basil stir-fried pork show the restaurant’s attention to detail.

03-3400-2918

Daily 11:30 am – 3 pm | 5:30 pm – 11 pm

Harajuku Bellpier 2F, 6-6-2 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku



Photo from Chao Chao Bamboo

Chao Chao Bamboo has been a long-running favorite for Thai and Southeast Asian dishes near Omotesando. The restaurant is known for its relaxed atmosphere, extensive menu and affordable prices that attract both locals and regular visitors. Plates such as pad thai, green curry and stir-fried vegetables make it a reliable stop for casual Thai dining in Tokyo.

03-5466-4887

Daily 11 am – 10 pm

6-7-12 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku

Photo from Krung Siam

Krung Siam is a long-established Thai restaurant group in Tokyo serving dependable versions of everyday Thai favorites. The menu includes dishes such as pad krapow, green curry and khao soi prepared with traditional herbs and spices. With several branches across the city, it’s one of the most accessible places to try Thai food in Tokyo.

03-5731-5445

Daily 11 am – 3 pm | 5 pm – 11 pm

2-11-16 Jiyugaoka, Meguro-ku



Photo from Soi7 Shinjuku

Soi7 is a lively Thai pub in Shinjuku popular for its casual dishes and late-night atmosphere. Located near Kabukicho, the restaurant draws crowds looking for pad thai, green curry and basil stir-fried pork after dark. Its relaxed, street-stall style vibe makes it a popular stop for Thai food and drinks late into the evening.

03-3205-0115

Daily 5 pm – 5 am

2-9-12-2F KI Building Kabukicho, Shinjuku-ku

Photo from Siam Heritage Tokyo

Siam Heritage Tokyo is one of the city’s best-known upscale Thai restaurants, located in the Shin-Marunouchi Building near Tokyo Station. The restaurant focuses on traditional Thai recipes prepared with carefully sourced herbs and spices. Dishes such as tom kha gai coconut soup and rich curries highlight the balance of sweetness, acidity and heat that defines Thai cuisine.



03-5224-8050

Mon – Fri 11 am – 3:30 pm | 5 pm – 11 pm

Sat – Sun 11 am – 4 pm | 5 pm – 10 pm

1-5-1-6F Shin-Marunouchi Building Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku

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