When The Great Wave off Kanagawa started appearing on t-shirts and phone cases, I wondered if people knew the artist behind it. The name Katsushika Hokusai doesn’t always come up, but his brushwork has rippled through global art history—from Monet’s garden to pop culture timelines. Now, a new initiative is putting Hokusai back at the center of the conversation, and not just in Japan.

The International Hokusai Club was recently launched to share Hokusai’s legacy beyond museum walls, focusing on his role not just as a ukiyo-e printmaker but also as an educator, innovator and global bridge between Edo-period aesthetics and modern design.

Hokusai’s Global Reputation: More Than Just the Wave

In a 1999 issue, Life magazine named Hokusai the only Japanese person among the top 100 people who shaped the last millennium. That’s no small recognition. But ironically, many in Japan still associate him with just a few famous prints. In contrast, overseas curators, collectors and scholars have been unpacking his layers for decades.

At a recent press presentation hosted by the Japan Art Academy, cultural experts—including art historian Hidehiko Tsunoda and Fujihisashi, a global arts advisor—highlighted how museums in the U.S. and Europe see Hokusai as more than an artist. He’s studied as a designer, animator even a kind of social commentator.

What stood out was the idea that Hokusai’s value isn’t static—it’s still being uncovered. That’s where the club comes in.

What Is the International Hokusai Club?

Think of it as a cultural platform: part fan club, part think tank. The club is structured with multiple membership tiers—corporate, full and general—allowing institutions, collectors and individuals to participate in different ways. Membership fees are still being finalized, but applications can be submitted through flyers at each event or via the Japan Art Academy website.

The real mission? To reintroduce Hokusai as a dynamic figure through global exhibitions, educational outreach and high-tech preservation.

Upcoming Projects: Hokusai Goes Global

In 2026, the club plans to launch the traveling “Educator Hokusai Exhibition,” featuring animated shorts based on Hokusai Manga, rare hand-painted scrolls and interactive displays using ultra-high-resolution digital scans. Stops will include California, Singapore, Dubai, Paris and Milan.

And it won’t just be a passive experience. Workshops for families, school tours and lectures will be part of the rollout. The club is also working with overseas museums and collectors to expand Hokusai’s representation in Western collections.

From Edo to AI: Preserving with Precision

TOPPAN Holdings introduced a demo of their digital imaging tech at the launch event—scanning Hokusai’s brushstrokes down to the micron. The goal? To protect these fragile works for future generations while also using the data for research and exhibition.

Community and Collaboration

There’s also a grassroots side to the club. Monthly “Hokusai Club” meetups are being planned in Japan, and art-focused tours both domestically and abroad are in the works.

The club isn’t just about fans—it’s got some serious backing. Honorary patrons include kabuki masters, art dealers, professors and even former ambassadors. But the door’s open to anyone. If you’re into traditional art, digital preservation or just wondering how a painter from the Edo period ended up on sneakers, there’s a place for you here.

