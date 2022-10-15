Although under-appreciated housewife Sue Buttons (Allison Janney) actually knows where her missing husband is (mild spoiler) buried, she seeks to prolong her newfound celebrity by launching a city-wide campaign that attracts the attention of the local TV newscaster (but also that of a nasty Asian crime boss).

Jeez, where to start? I suspect the usually solid Janney is busily erasing this little turd from her otherwise impressive filmography, as are her supporting cast: Mila Kunis, Regina Hall, Awkwafina, Wanda Sykes, Ellen Barkin, Matthew Modine, Juliette Lewis, Clifton Collins Jr. and others.

There’s a Hollywood saying that it takes a lot of hard work to waste talent on this level, but director Tate Taylor has certainly risen to the task. What makes this trainwreck even more puzzling is that this is the guy behind The Help and The Girl on the Train.

Am I being too subtle? This is a really bad movie. Tasteless, soul-sucking, colossally unfunny, offensive, amoral, and not even close to so-bad-it’s-good. More like spitting-as-you-leave-the-theater bad. (96 min)