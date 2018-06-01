Call Me by Your Name

In Luca Guadagnino’s (A Bigger Splash) empathetic and sublime new film, a precocious 17-year-old Italian-American lad (Timothée Chalamet) summering in northern Italy with his academic family is attracted to his father’s mid-20s summer research assistant (Armie Hammer), and finds his feelings subtly reciprocated. Neither man considers himself to be gay. But first love comes in many guises. Two particularly high points, both near the end: Michael Stuhlbarg’s quiet monologue, capturing the film’s very essence, and Chalamet’s final, wordless scene, staring into a fireplace as the end credits roll. (132 min)