Thrill-seekers of all skill levels and ages are welcome to live out their wildest Formula One dreams at Harbor Circuit, Japan’s premier venue for go-kart racing. The two venues in Chiba, Tokyo — the indoor Harbor Circuit at Chiba Sports Plaza and the outdoor Harbor Circuit at AEON Mall Kisarazu — offer a fun, speedy, and safe experience perfect for family, friends and office or school get-togethers.

The venues offer tournament-style races for those visiting with a group of five or more, for that perfectly thrilling, if a little competitive, bonding experience. In fact, you can hire out whole tracks by the hour, if you’re looking for an action-packed activity to include at a birthday party, an office function, or a Christmas get-together.

If it’s your first time go-karting or perhaps your first time driving at all, you’re in luck: the venues don’t require a driver’s license to enjoy go-karting, and friendly staff will help out with covering the basics of safety rules and safety equipment, such as helmets and balaclavas. Rest assured that the machines offer ample protection. Harbor Circuit’s SodiKarts feature state-of-the-art crash prevention brake lamps as well as remotely-operated kill switches, which can also be engaged if necessary.

For children 4 years old and above, there’s a “Kid Racer” plan (Chiba: ¥1,000/6 min, Kisarazu: ¥800/4 min). These mini two-seaters have a 120-kilogram limit, meaning adults can accompany their little ones on the track. For seasoned speed racers seeking to improve their lap times — which easily becomes quite the addictive pursuit — a performance printout with daily and monthly rankings is handed out after each session for you to see how well you stack up against other track rivals.

Harbor Circuit at Chiba Sports Plaza (2F) features an expansive indoor karting track, complete with hairpin turns, a tunnel and a raised bank. It is the only indoor go-kart facility with an overpass and tunnel in Japan. Visitors can also take advantage of the tennis courts, bowling alley and gaming center on the first floor of the Chiba Sports Plaza.

Meanwhile, the outdoor track at Harbor Circuit Kisarazu adds authenticity to the go-karting experience. You can even race in the rain to practice your wet weather driving skills, as the venue remains open to visitors rain or shine. After a high-adrenaline day of karting, visitors can relax and indulge in a plethora of dining and shopping options available in the vast AEON mall, conveniently situated right next to the circuit.

Chiba Sports Plaza

Mon – Fri 1pm – 10:30pm

Sat & hols 10am – 10:30pm, Sun 10am – 9:30pm

Tel: 043-441-3243

www.harbor-circuit.com

AEON Mall Kisarazu

Mon – Fri 12pm – 9:30pm

Sat, Sun & hols 10am – 9:30pm

Tel: 0438-53-8055

www.harbor-circuit.com/kisarazu.asp

info@harbor-circuit.com